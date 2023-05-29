Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Malanya the Horse God location and recipes
It's all about the horse, of course
If you’re keen on all things equine, then finding the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Malanya location is essential. The Horse God lets you bump up the stats of your favorite horsey friend – for a price – and can even bring them back to life if you had an accident that your hoofed pal didn’t walk away from.
Actually finding the horse god is a bit tricky depending on where you are in the game. While most people speak of them as a mysterious, probably mythical being, they’re a bit of a tourist trap for travelers in Akkala.
The cost of horse buffs is a specific meal, but you can revive a dead horse for just one Endura Carrot.
Tears of the Kingdom Malanya
Malanya location – Where to find the Horse God
The Horse God lives in northern Akkala, at the north end of Bloodleaf Lake, which is just down the slope from Robbie’s old tech lab where you get the Travel Medallion. You can take the road behind East Akkala Stable to get there.
Chat with the man at the southern fence before you go. He sells Malanya buns for a low price, which give you a full extra stamina wheel – particularly handy if you plan on taming the Great White Stallion as well.
Dodge or defeat the Octorok in the main part of the lake, and keep heading north along the wooden boardwalk. The air turns purple and misty, and what looks like a Great Fairy bud awaits you at the end of the walkway. Chat with the denizen inside, and fork over the requisite Endura Carrot if you have one.
Where to find Endura Carrots in Tears of the Kingdom
If you don’t have one, the quickest way to find Endura Carrots is traveling to Satori Mountain in central Hyrule. Satori Mountain is west of Hyrule Field, and you can glide there from the Hyrule Tower.
If you’re in Faron, though, you can also find some scattered on the ridges around the Lake of the Horse God.
Malanya pops out after eating the carrot, introduces themselves, and threatens you playfully before explaining what they can offer you. Malanya will increase one stat in one category if you feed them the correct meal, and they can bring your dead horse companions back to life, also for the price of a meal.
How to cook Malanya recipes in Tears of the Kingdom
Most of Malanya’s recipes might be unknown if you haven’t experimented much with vegetable dishes yet.
Malanya recipes - Strength buff
|Rank
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|2 stars
|Fried Wild Greens
|Any herb, plant, or flower that offer no extra effect. Hyrule Herb is your best choice
|3 stars
|Copious Fried Wild Greens
|Four or more flowers or herbs with no extra effect.
|4 stars
|Veggie Rice Balls
|2 Hylian Rice and any herb, vegetable, or flower
|5 Stars
|Vegetable Curry
|Hylian Rice, Goron Spice, any flower, herb, or vegetable
|5 Stars
|Hot Buttered Apple
|Butter, Apple
|5 Stars
|Carrot Cake
|Wheat, Carrot (Swift or Endura), Butter, Cane Sugar
Malanya recipes - Speed buff
|Rank
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|3 stars
|Salt-Grilled Greens
|Any flower or herb, Rock Salt
|4 stars
|Glazed Veggies
|Honey, any vegetable, herb, or flower
|4 stars
|Steamed Tomatoes
|Hylian Tomato, any flower or herb
|5 stars
|Vegetable Omelet
|Rock Salt, butter, egg, any vegetable
|5 stars
|Apple Pie
|Apple, butter, cane sugar, wheat
|5 stars
|Veggie Cream Soup
|Milk, Rock Salt, any vegetable
Malanya recipes - Stamina buff
|Rank
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|3 stars
|Herb Saute
|Goron Spice, any flower or herb
|4 stars
|Veggie Porridge
|Hylian Rice, milk, any vegetable
|4 stars
|Honeyed Apple
|Apple, honey
|5 stars
|Vegetable Risotto
|Hylian Rice, Rock Salt, butter, carrot or pumpkin
|5 stars
|Cream of Vegetable Soup
|Milk, rock Salt, any vegetable
|5 stars
|Carrot Stew
|Milk, carrot, wheat, butter
Malanya recipes - Pull buff
|Rank
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|3 stars
|Rice Balls
|Any rice ball recipe
|4 stars
|Copious Fried Wild Greens
|4 or more herbs
|4 stars
|Veggie Porridge
|Hylian Rice, any vegetable, Rock Salt
|5 stars
|Hot Buttered Apple
|Butter, apple
|5 stars
|Carrot Stew
|Wheat, butter, carrot, milk
|5 stars
|Veggie Cream Soup
|Milk, Rock Salt, any veggie
