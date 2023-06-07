You’ll have been down in The Depths for a while now if you’ve been making progress with the story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We’ll have built a body for Mineru’s spirit, but we aren’t quite done with the never-ending darkness down here just yet.

Mineru will require us to go and find the secret stone of spirit for her, somewhere in The Depths, which is puzzling enough to navigate as it is. Without further ado, here’s where to find Mineru’s secret stone of spirit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Mineru’s secret stone in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First things first, let’s make our way to the platform that Mineru pointed out. Here, we’ll learn a little more about using Mineru's constructed body, and can fuse some items to them.

Once that’s done, make a stop at the Armoury which Mineru pointed us to. It is illuminated by white lanterns.

Head toward the Armoury.

Mineru will advise we can attach various things to them, and that speed will be our greatest asset when trying to reach the secret stone of spirit. She then points out another platform with white lanterns for us to go to.

With this in mind, you can attach missiles and fans to Mineru to help you travel faster. I, instead, opted to throw my missiles at nearby enemies for fun, before slowly walking down the hill to the next illuminated platform that Mineru pointed out.

When you're done with the Armoury, head to the next platform with lanterns in the distance.

At this platform, we’ll have more weaponry to equip the construct with however we please. Once that’s done, it’s time to continue making our way towards the secret stone; head up the hill here that has Poe and Fire Keese along it.

Make your way up this hill until you see the next Lightroot.

As you go up the hill, you will see the Sijotu Lightroot to our right. Activate it to light up the area!

We want to continue going south towards the marker on the map. Right around the corner from this Lightroot is a gloom-covered Blue Hinox that you might want to test our Mineru on, or carefully pass.

When you arrive at the next platform, Mineru will point out a fourth platform for us to go to. They’ll also advise that we “Draw forth the hidden power in this construct and press onward.”

One more platform for us to head to, but we'll need to clear the way there first.

You’ll notice that the upcoming area is covered in jagged rocks. These are the type of rocks we’d usually fire Yunobo at, and we still can, but we have something better at clearing this area; cannons.

Attach the two nearby cannons to the hands of Mineru's constructed body. You can then have Link hop on Mineru and use it’s handcannons to forge a path over to the next area; one of these cannons will also come in handy once we enter the upcoming temple, too, so don't destroy them just yet.

Attach the cannons to the constructs hands and blast yourself a new path.

You’ll soon arrive at a fourth platform with multiple missiles. Mineru will point out the Spirit Temple to us, while also noting that our construct here won’t be able to climb it.

Send yourself up to the Spirit Temple using a missile on Mineru's back.

Strap a missile to the back of the construct and get closer to the Spirit Temple. When you’re ready, send this construct up towards the temple by activating the missile with 'Y'.

You’ll now be at the Spirit Temple! Continue our walkthrough of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with how to complete the Spirit Temple.

You'll now be at the Spirit Temple! Continue our walkthrough of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with how to complete the Spirit Temple.