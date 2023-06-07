The hero of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link, has been on quite the journey up until now. He’s explored Regional Phenomena across the map, searched high and low for our ‘fifth sage’, and will now be finishing up his time in The Depths.

We’ll have just arrived at the Spirit Temple, where there fortunately isn’t a dozen locks or fountains for us to activate like earlier temples. Instead, we’ll have to tackle the Seized Construct boss to be on our merry way. Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Spirit Temple and beat the Seized Construct in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Completing the Spirit Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t a matter of solving puzzles. Instead, we’ll be taking on a single, ferocious boss in our bid to retrieve Mineru’s secret stone of spirit.

When you arrive at the Spirit Temple, hop on Mineru’s construct and examine the bird pillar in the middle of the room here. You will unlock the fast travel spot for the temple, and be taken further underground.

When you’re down here, you’ll see Mineru’s secret stone of spirit glistening on the other side of the room. Make your way over there, and you’ll be rudely interrupted by the Seized Construct. We have to go through him if we want our hands on the secret stone of spirit.

How to beat the Seized Construct in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This particular boss is also one of Mineru’s creations, but it has clearly been taken over by Ganondorf’s dark magic. To top things off, the floor is covered in gloom, meaning we’ll be utilising Mineru’s construct throughout this mech-on-mech fight.

If you still have at least one cannon attached to Mineru’s construct from when we made our way over to the Spirit Temple, we’ll be using that to tackle the Seized Construct as it immediately stuns the foe. It makes things much easier! You’ll also find an assortment of spiked balls around the arena that we can also attach to the construct; attach one to one of Mineru's hands.

The barbed wire around this arena deals plenty of damage; meanwhile, we deal none. So, our main goal here is to blast the Seized Construct with the cannon and then batter it into a corner using the spiked ball, so the barbed wire can do the rest of the work for us. A cannon is helpful for ensuring we don’t get too close to the Seized Construct while it attacks!

If you don’t have a cannon, that’s fine, but you’ll be more likely to take damage when up close and personal with the Seized Construct. Still, you can hit them around until they're stunned, and then attack again until they stumble into the barriers. Soon enough, they’ll have been felled.

The Seized Construct will whip out some items of its own during its second phase, but these are mainly for show. Continue to stun the Construct using cannons or attacks, and then attack the stunned foe until it electrocutes itself. Rinse and repeat, and this Construct is easily killed.

You'll be given a Heart Container for your troubles, and can now grab Mineru's secret stone of spirit. We'll now be able to summon and use Mineru's construct across Hyrule.

Up next, if you haven’t already retrieved the Master Sword, Mineru will want us to grab it. Go and speak with Purah at Lookout Landing first to wrap up the 'Find the Fifth Sage' quest, before setting off to retrieve it.

When you're ready, continue our walkthrough of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with how to get the Master Sword.

After that, you’ll want to return to Lookout Landing and speak with Purah to kick off the ‘Destroy Ganondorf’ quest.

