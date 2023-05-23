Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrine Sensor and how to upgrade it

The The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Shrine Sensor is there to make hunting down these sacred spaces just a bit easier.

This handy piece of tech from Shiekah researchers returns from Breath of the Wild in mostly its same form, though the process of getting it is rather different.

Once you get the sensor, you can upgrade it to track any collectible item - especially handy if you're trying to find specific ingredients.

Tears of the Kingdom Shrine Sensor

How to get the Shrine Sensor in Tears of the Kingdom

Robbie, the researcher from Lookout Landing who introduces you to the Depths, says he’s going back to his lab in Hateno Village after furthering his research, which kicks off the Hateno Research Lab quest. Even if you visit Hateno and find the research lab, though, Robbie won’t be there until you complete at least one part of the Regional Phenomena quest – the questline from Purah that sends you to the four Domains around Hyrule.

Once you’ve cleared one of the temples and restored order to a region of Hyrule, travel to Hateno Village in East Necluda. It’s pretty far out of the way, but our Hateno Village guide has some pointers if you need a guiding hand.

Speak with Robbie in the research lab. He’ll automatically upgrade your Purah Pad and install the Shrine Sensor, but you can’t use it freely just yet. Robbie wants you to test the sensor, so walk ahead slowly so the sensor registers.

Your next task is finding Mayahisik Shrine using the sensor.

Tears of the Kingdom Mayahisik Shrine location

You could do things the right way and use the Shrine Sensor to find the shrine, though it is, admittedly, well hidden. Mayahisik Shrine is tucked away behind some rocks, which are hidden in some other, non-breakable rocks, in the small valley just below the research lab.

Hop or glide down the rock face, and turn around to face the lab. The breakable rocks are to your left. Use a bomb flower or rock hammer – made by fusing a heavy weapon such as a claymore with a rock – and smash the rocks.

Mayahisik Shrine is a shrine of blessings, which means you can just saunter in, open the treasure chest, and get an Orb of Light without solving puzzles.

After reporting back to Robbie, you can use the Shrine Sensor freely from then on. It'll make a sound as you get closer to a Shrine and the signal symbol will gradually fill up the closer you get.

How to upgrade the Shrine Sensor in Tears of the Kingdom

Like with the Purah Pad’s Travel Medallion and other functions, you can upgrade the Shrine Sensor in Tears of the Kingdom so it tracks items that you register with it. Robbie asks you to register five items in your compendium before he’ll upgrade the Shrine Sensor.

Set your ability to the camera function, and take some shots. The items can be anything – Link’s armor or weapons that you capture in a selfie, an enemy, a flower, literally anything the camera identifies.

Speak to Robbie again, and he’ll upgrade your pad. He also lets you use his compendium database, which stores information about everything that goes in the compendium, even if you haven’t captured or registered it yet.

If you're looking for more things to do in Tears of the Kingdom, check out our Bubbul Gem guide so you can make Koltin's brother happy or take a side job as a journalist with the Lucky Clover Gazette if you fancy something completely different.