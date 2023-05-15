In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hateno Village has become the most stylish settlement in all of Hyrule. It’s a hub for the most fashion-forward threads money can buy, as well as scientific research and discovery - a true cultural powerhouse!

It’s a must-see during your adventure, so here’s where to find it!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hateno Village location

Hateno Village is located near the eastern coast of Hyrule between East Necluda and Mount Lanayru:

Hateno Village is found in the east of Hyrule!

The nearest Skyview Tower location is Mount Lanayru, but Rabella Wetlands is more convenient to travel from. That way you won’t need any cold protection, since Hateno Village and the lands south of it are temperate.

What’s in Hateno Village?

There’s a lot to do in Hateno Village.

First off, it has one of the best-stocked general stores in Tears of the Kingdom, as well as the usual features like an inn and goddess statue for increasing your maximum hearts and stamina.

Hateno Village is also where you can find the dye shop. Here you can give an outfit a new look, as well as change the material of your paraglider.

On top of this, at the peak of the eastern hill is the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab. This is where you find Robbie after he leaves Lookout Landing following the Mystery in the Depths quest. Link can get his Purah Pad upgraded here, as well as advance important Side Adventures.

Speaking of Side Adventures, Hateno Village is full of them. It’s home to Cece, the famous fashion designer, and her tussles with the more traditional residents are the subject of a number of quests.

In the north of the village you can find Hateno School, where lessons on the Calamity from the previous game in the series, Breath of the Wild, are taught from noon. While in the east you find Hateno Pasture, the site of another side quest.