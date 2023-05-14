Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mystery in the Depths statues guide

Deep below the continent of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lurks the mysterious underground, filled with strange plants, rare minerals and some of the toughest enemies you can find anywhere in the world.

Unfortunately for Link, he has the unenviable task of scouring these dank, pitch-black caverns for a trail of enigmatic statues. These statues are supposed to lead to an archaeological breakthrough somewhere beneath the surface, but it’s going to take a lot of searching to uncover what it is.

Be sure to have as many Brightbloom Seeds as possible in your inventory before attempting this quest!

After unlocking the underground with Robbie and returning to Josha, Link is given the Mystery in the Depths quest, along with a brief glimpse of the statues he’s looking for - which look like a minotaur.

However, while this quest is more simple than it might seem at first, there are different trails in the underground as well as the minotaur statues.

So you don’t get lost in the dark, here’s how to find and follow the trail of underground statues during the Mystery in the Depths quest.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

Where to find the Minotaur Statues in the Underground

To find the underground statues, start at Nisoij Lightroot underneath Central Hyrule. This is likely to be the first Lightroot you found, right in the middle of the map.

Next, head west (left on the map) towards Iayusus Lightroot. On the southern side of this Lightroot you will find the first minotaur statue.

You now need to follow the direction the statue is facing to find the next statue. The first one is pointing southeast away from Iayusus Lightroot.

The trail of statues will then turn more directly south as you reach Nihcayam Lightroot.

Now the minotaur trail continues south for a fair way until you reach the Grove of Time area of the underground where it starts to turn west.

You should then be able to see a dimly lit building in front of you in the distance. Descend the cliffs with your glider after throwing some Brightbloom seeds to illuminate the way, then approach the building. It’s called the Great Abandoned Central Mine.

The full route of the minotaur statue trail that you have followed should look something like this:

Follow this trail of minotaur statues towards the Great Abandoned Central Mine

Once you reach the mine, speak to the researchers studying the Steward Construct then activate it.

This will unlock the Autobuild power, which you will then be shown how to use.

First, reattach the fourth wheel to the car on the left. You will then be able to use Autobuild to easily reassemble the car on the right.

After a brief conversation, some hijinx ensues.

Don’t overcomplicate the following boss fight, it’s simpler than it seems at first.

All you need to do is hop onto the back of his increasingly complex vehicles and whack him with something hard or pointy.

With that done you’re given a giant crystallized charge, which is good for one full upgrade of your battery. You can also grab some more from the Constructs working at the mine.

But now, to compete the Mystery in then Depths quest, return to Josha in Lookout Landing to convey your findings. She’ll point you in the direction of somewhere new to explore underground and you can start to take on Master Kohga at Yiga Clan Hideouts and Bases!