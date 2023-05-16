How to get the Tears of the Kingdom Travel Medallion

The The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Travel Medallion is essential for convenient traveling, and the key item is much improved from its Breath of the Wild version.

For one thing, you actually get several of them - after putting in some work.

Travel Medallions aren’t locked behind a shrine this time either, though Tears of the kingdom is happy to tell you nothing about how to get them unless you’re following a certain questline.

Tears of the Kingdom Travel Medallion – How to get

The Travel Medallion quest unlocks after you finish exploring the ruins of Hyrule Castle Town and finish your business with Josha. Robbie the researcher will move from his spot outside Purah’s lab in Lookout Landing and stand by the balloon you helped repair.

Speak with him to get a new task: visiting an old lab in Hateno Village in East Necluda. Robbie’s task isn’t technically a quest, so you won’t get a marker showing where to go. It’s not easy to find if you’re still early in the game, with few Skyview Towers unlocked, so check out our Hateno Village guide if you get lost.

Robbie installs the Shrine Sensor and has you test it out, and after that, you can ask him for another Purah Pad upgrade: the Travel Medallion.

This time, Robbie asks you to visit his old lab in Akkala, which is at the far northeaster tip of Hyrule, east of Death Mountain. It’s quite the trek with no towers or shrines unlocked, so bear that in mind before setting out.

Take out the Yiga thugs that ambush you once you arrive at the lab, and head inside. A fashion enthusiast bends your ear about style for a bit and gifts you with a Yiga outfit. Once they leave, grab the medallion prototypes from the chest.

Take these back to Robbie to finish the quest.

How to use Travel Medallion in Tears of the Kingdom

The Travel Medallions live in your inventory. When you want a quick way back to a spot, open your inventory, choose the medallion, and plunk it down. It functions as a teleport point that you can fast travel back to any any time.

The Medallion stays where you left it and can be used multiple times. When you’re ready to retrieve it, open your map, and place the cursor over the Medallion’s location. You can grab it up from anywhere on the map without having to physically collect it.

Keep chatting with Robbie and completing his requests, and you can eventually upgrade your Purah Pad functions, including the Travel Medallion, after unlocking 10 and then 15 Skyview Towers.

If you're getting lost in the wilderness of Hyrule, check out our Tears of the Kingdom stable location guide and how to unlock each Skyview Tower so you can actually see where you're going.