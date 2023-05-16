The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s shrines act as small lessons in the abilities and tools we’ll be using throughout Link’s adventure, and the Ren-Iz Shrine is no exception. This particular shrine teaches us about the importance of ramps, and how players can bridge gaps between just about anything in Hyrule.

You’re no doubt on a mission to grab Light of Blessings for Link’s heart containers and stamina wheels, so let’s crack on! Here’s how to complete the Ren-Iz Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Ren-Iz Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ren-Iz Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found northeast of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, in Crenel Hills. It’s easy to miss as it’s sat on the inside of a huge, hollowed out tree, but if you glide over from above, you’ll spot it!

Here's where the Ren-Iz Shrine can be found.

In the first room of the Ren-Iz Shrine is a slope, switch, and basket. When Link hits the switch, a ball will roll down the slope and fall off the end. Our goal here is to get the ball to land in the basket.

In the middle of the room is a metal plank. All you need to do is use the Ultrahand ability to rest it on the wall in front of the basket, as shown below.

Place the metal sheet along the wall to form a ramp.

This creates a ramp for our ball. Hit the switch, and the ball will fly into the basket. The door to the next room will unlock.

In the next room, we’ll need to get a little bit more creative. There is a slope, switch, and basket again, but no conveniently placed wall for us to use as a ramp. Instead, we need to create a ramp using the two metal planks we have, pictured below.

Use the two metal sheets to form your own ramp.

Place this ramp in front of the slope, but closest to the basket. Interact with the switch, and viola, the ball will fly into the basket and the exit will open. Go grab that Light of Blessing!

Place the ramp in front of the slope and send that ball flying.

How to get the Ren-Iz Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ren-Iz Shrine chest is accessible from the second room, where we have to build our own ramp. On the right of the room, closest to where Link enters, a chest is on a platform.

Use the metal sheets to form a bridge over to this chest.

All you need to do is attach the two metal planks to another lengthways, creating a bridge. Then, you can go open the chest and receive the Strong Zonaite Shield.

