You will have now explored all across the Zora Domain in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, skies and all. After solving riddles galore and getting to the bottom of where the sludge that taints Zora’s waters is coming from, you’ll wind up at the Water Temple.

The Water Temple is made up of various platforms, with bubbles, waterfalls, and sludge being all over the place. That said, fixing the four faucets around the temple is no trouble at all, really. Here’s how to complete the Water Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Water Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ve finally reached the Water Temple in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it’s this grand sky-palace that is the source of the Zora Domain’s water. Meaning that right now, this temple is also the source of the sludge that is plaguing the Zora people's home.

At the entrance to the Water Temple, interact with the Zonai terminal to unlock a fast travel spot we can return to if needed. While you’re at it, check that you’ve plenty of Splash Fruit or blue Chu Chu Jelly, as we’ll need these. We’ll also have Sidon’s Power of Water to help us out.

The Water Temple should also be the third temple you come across in the Regional Phenomena quest, as we recommend you visit both Rito Village and Goron City first!

Around the Water Temple are five faucets, but four of them are being blocked, and your Splash Fruit isn’t going to do the job alone; we need to unblock all the faucets in the temple to restore clean, running water to the Zora Domain, so let’s get started.

Faucet 1

Facing the Zonai terminal of the Water Temple, head west along the broken bridge. There’s decreased gravity up here, so Link will be able to jump much further than normal, just like on Wellspring Island.

Make your way along this bridge to reach our first faucet.

On this next platform, you’ll have three Soldier Constructs to deal with. Once they’re dead, find the bubble machine here, and clean the sludge off of it.

Clean up the sludge.

Now, grab the ball in the pool using Ultrahand and pop it inside one of the bubbles; it’ll float up to the next platform. Make Link hop in the following bubble, and float up towards where we sent the ball.

Pop the ball in the bubble, and then send Link up in the next bubble.

Next up, use Ultrahand again to place the ball over the hole in the water. It won’t go inside of the hole just yet, as we’ve a little more to do.

Our aim is to get the ball into this hole.

Opposite the waterfall here is a floodgate. If we open it for long enough, the water here will drain and the ball will go in the hole. Attach one of the nearby hover table Zonai Devices to the top of the floodgate.

Then, activate the hover tablet by hitting it with a weapon, and use Ultrahand to raise the floodgate. The hover tablet will hold the floodgate up until your battery charge runs out.

Use a hover tablet to hold the floodgate up.

A nearby gate will open, revealing a water wheel. Attack the wheel with Sidon’s Power of Water activated, and our first faucet will have been repaired. Three more to go!

Faucet 2

Next up, we want to return to the centre of the Water Temple, but we want to go along the lower platform. From the first faucet, look east. You can simply glide on down towards the flames shown in the image below, but of course, don’t go into the flames just yet.

Glide down towards the fiery gate here.

Activate Sidon’s ability, and with the bubble shield available, Link can run through the flames here.

In this room, there’ll be a small ball across a platform of spikes. There’ll also be a wheel on the left wall, and plenty of hover tablets. Our goal is to collect the small ball from the spike pit, and attach it to the wheel on the wall.

First things first, however, we want to let Sidon in! Drop a hover tablet on the switch beside the flame gate.

Pop a tablet on the switch here to let Sidon into the room.

Head towards the spike pit, where there are four hover tablets. Use these and Ultrahand to make a bridge across the pit, taking into account that Link’s jumps are much bigger leaps in this temple. Then, attach the small ball to one of the hover tablets.

Use the hover tablets to make your way over to the ball, and send the ball back.

Make your way back to the other side, and use Ultrahand to bring the hover tablet with the small ball towards Link. Place the tablet in the air, as close to the platform with the wheel as possible.

Have Link climb back up to this platform, and then grab the ball using Ultrahand before the tablet drops.

Then, attach the small ball to the small ball slot in the wheel on the wall.

We can use Ultrahand to position the ball in the wheel here, but it won't stay.

The ball won’t stay in place, however. So, we need to attach it to a hover tablet again, and then attach that hover tablet to the wall, with the ball in place. The hover tablet will need to be active to stay in place.

Attach the ball to an active hover tablet, and then use Ultrahand to place the ball in the wheel.

Before your battery runs out for the hover tablet, use Sidon’s ability on the newly revealed water wheel. That’s our second faucet now back in perfect working order.

Faucet 3

Now, we want to return to the centre of the Water Temple again, where the Zonai terminal is. This time, we want to head east, as that’s where our remaining two faucets are.

To the northeast is a blocked waterfall, pictured below. Use an arrow with some Chu Chu Jelly attached to clear this waterfall.

Clear the sludge to reveal a waterfall.

Glide over and swim up this waterfall to reach the eastern platforms, where our remaining faucets are. To your right will be a Fire Like who is worth killing now, rather than later.

Head over to the bubble machine here, which is dropping bubbles downwards. We want to hop in one of these and use Recall on it to reach a height, then Link can glide toward the next platform.

Hop in one of these bubbles, and use Recall to send it back up.

There’s a lot going on throughout this next platform. We want to head to the water wheel by the platform, and attach the nearby planks to it so that it can actually spin.

Attach the two planks here to this wheel to get it spinning.

That’ll be the first portion of the circuit here working, but now we need to find something to pass the current between the working circuit, and the one that is still offline. We’re, of course, going to use a bubble!

Behind the circuit is a bubble machine; use Ultrahand to grab a bubble and position it between the two circuits, as shown in the image below.

Use a nearby bubble to connect the two circuits to one another.

This will open the door to the third water wheel; use Sidon’s ability on it to get things moving, and that’s our third faucet dealt with.

Now, onto the fourth and final faucet that needs fixing in the Water Temple.

Faucet 4

To reach the platform with the fourth water wheel, you can either Ascend through the platform where the Fire Like once was, or go to the far bubble machine on the platform with the third water wheel.

I hopped into one of these bubbles, and then dashed out, as shown below. I then had Link glide over to the final platform.

Glide over to the next platform using the far bubble machine.

Kill the Soldier Constructs across this watery platform, so nobody bothers us while we fix this final faucet. The spinning platform in the middle of this area will be covered in sludge; clean that off however you prefer.

We want to try clean the sludge from inside this spinning box.

Then, we want to flip the switch inside this structure. Build yourself a contraption that gives Link some height, and then glide off it; while gliding, shoot the switch with an arrow.

Build a ramp like shown and climb up it. Glide off, and fire an arrow at the switch inside the spinning box while doing so.

Don’t worry about the speed this thing is spinning at, as time will come to a halt when Link aims his arrow while gliding!

Time will slow down when Link aims while gliding, so we'll be able to hit the switch easily enough.

This will reveal the fourth water wheel. So, interact with Sidon and hit the wheel. The fourth faucet will now be working!

You can now return to the centre of the Water Temple and interact with the Zonai terminal again. This will wash away all the sludge that’s making its way to the Zora Domain, but will also reveal our next boss.

