After having fixed all the faucets across the Water Temple, clean water will be flowing down into the Zora Domain, but we still have one more problem to deal with in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Mucktorok.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

This slimy, octopus-like creature is spitting out sludge left, right, and centre. They’re the source of all the sludge in Zora, and aren’t all that happy about Link and Sidon foiling their plans. Without further ado, here’s how to beat the Mucktorok in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to beat Mucktorok in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mucktorok is a ghastly creature that has been tainting the waters of the Zora Domain by causing havoc at the Water Temple. His main gimmick? Covering the arena in sludge.

Mucktorok - a clumsy octopus creature - will take the form of a muddy shark for most of this fight. What we need to do here is keep cleaning the sludge on its body using Sidon’s ability. Once cleansed, it’ll return to its original form and begin running. When we’re able to get close to the pest, land as many hits as you can before it begins to explode.

The Mucktorok can also lunge at us while in shark form if we get too close. If this happens, you can just dodge to the side of the attack.

What a horrible little creature.

We essentially want to repeat this, while avoiding the Mucktorok’s attacks. Its first few attacks aren’t all that bad, and mainly consist of waves that Link can easily jump over, given the low gravity up at the Water Temple.

During the latter half of the fight, though, the Mucktorok will spit out sludge like there’s no tomorrow; it’ll be troublesome to clean up, but we need to try to wash the sludge away to the best of our ability, so we can keep targeting Mucktorok. Use both Sidon’s ability and any Splash Fruit or blue Chu Chu Jelly in your inventory to do this.

If you struggle to get close to the beast, you can start using your arrows to attack; attach some sort of material to your arrows to ensure you’re getting the most out of them. We found that attaching electric items like yellow Chu Chu Jelly would stun the Mucktorok, so it would stop flailing all over the arena; then you can go in and wail away at the fleshy creature. You can also attach our ‘cleaning supplies’ to arrows to get rid of some distant sludge, if needed.

Sidon got in the way here, but you want to attack the Mucktorok whenever it returns to its normal state.

Once the Mucktorok’s health is depleted, that’s it; no tricky second phase to worry about. Retrieve the Heart Container dropped by Mucktorok, and consider the Zora Domain saved. That’s the ‘Sidon of the Zora’ quest completed, and you’ll receive Sidon’s vow as a result, meaning you can summon and use his ability anywhere.

Now, we recommend heading to Gerudo Desert to continue the story of Tears of the Kingdom.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at what Bubbul gems are used for, and where to find all of Impa’s Geoglyphs. In addition, here’s where to find all the Skyview Towers if you’re yet to unlock them all.