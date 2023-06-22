Across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are plenty of armor sets to choose from. Some will help with traversal, some will protect you from the elements, and of course, others will protect you from the attacks of enemies. The Barbarian armor set is one of the latter, providing Link with an attack boost while also making him look pretty badass.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube

What's the best Zelda clone?

Much like other armor sets Link can run into, the Barbarian armor set is located in three different caves around Hyrule. So, without further ado, here’s how to get the Barbarian armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Barbarian armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Barbarian armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is made up of three pieces; the Barbarian helm, Barbarian chest piece, and Barbarian leg wraps.

With the full set equipped, Link will receive an attack boost. If the full set is upgraded at a Great Fairy Fountain, Link can later get a stamina boost for his charged attacks. Anyway, here’s where to find all three pieces of the Barbarian armor set!

How to get the Barbarian helm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Barbarian Helm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located in the Robred Dropoff Cave in East Necluda, which I have marked on the map below. This particular cave is at the bottom of a cliff, and can be somewhat tricky to find.

Keep an eye out for any statues, also pictured below, as these will help you identify the entrance to the Robred Dropoff Cave.

The Robred Dropoff Cave is found at the coordinates 2493, -1478, 0014.

Keep your eyes peeled for these statues!

After reaching the Robred Dropoff Cave, head on inside. Those strange statues you will have just seen outside the cave continue well into it, and are our key for navigating the place. If you find yourself lost, follow the direction that these bizarre statues are facing.

From the cave entrance, take the first right that you see. You’ll eventually come to an area with six different sets of statues and multiple breakable rocks; look at the statues carefully as only one will face outwards and towards a wall. We want to break the destroyable rock that this statue faces using a hammer, Yunobo, or Bomb Fruit, and continue ahead.

Break the wall that this statue faces and continue onwards.

You’ll then come to a room with multiple Boboklins, and they’re not happy about Link crashing their party. There will also be another destroyable rock in the floor. Take on the Boboklins if you fancy it, or smash through the floor to avoid them entirely. Leave the water quickly, as they’ll then begin to throw rocks at you.

Take on the Boboklins, or head through this floor.

In the next area, there are more statues. To your right should be a group of three statues; stand in front of them and Ascend up to the next area of the cave.

Stand in front of these three statues and Ascend up.

Here, you’ll find the first altar and chest, which contains the Barbarian Helm. Fortunately for us, acquiring the next two pieces of the Barbarian armor set is a walk in the park compared to this cave.

How to get the Barbarian armor chest piece in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Barbarian chest piece in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is found in the Crenel Hills Cave in the region of Faron, which is marked on the below map. It is easily identifiable as it’s entrance is surrounding by breakable blocks of Luminous Stone.

The Crenel Hills Cave is found at the coordinates 0488, 0731, 0041.

When you reach Crenel Hills Cave, head on inside and simply press ahead until you reach an open chamber. Rather than dive in and awaken the Stone Talus that's slumbering here, keep left and sneak around the chamber until you reach the Luminous Stone block on the opposite side, shown below.

Sneak around the left of the chamber and approach the Luminous Stone block on the opposite side.

Once you reach the other side, destroy the large breakable block of Luminous Stone using arrows and the nearby Bomb Fruit, if you don't already have some.

Destroy the Luminous Stone block with the nearby Bomb Fruit, as it’s too tricky to reach for us to hammer it.

Once the big block of Luminous Stone is destroyed, climb on up. Just ahead will be an altar with a chest on it that contains the Barbarian armor chest piece!

How to get the Barbarian leg wraps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Last, but not least, the Barbarian Leg Wraps are found in Walnot Mountain Cave, which like the Barbarian Helm, is also in east Necluda. I’ve marked the location of this cave on the below map.

The Walnot Mountain Cave is found at the coordinates 3933, -2075, -0127.

Once you’ve tracked Walnot Mountain Cave, head on inside. You’ll soon find that there’s two routes you can take; you can either drop to your left, or continue upwards to your right.

Simply continue along the right path until you see an Ice Like. We want to go past the Ice Like and over to the platform in the distance that we can see the altar on, but he’ll try to freeze us. So, time things carefully here, or simply kill it.

Like the Stone Talus from earlier, you can kill this Ice Like or just run past over to the platform with the altar.

You’ll wind up at an altar with another chest, but there’s one small problem. The chest is frozen! Fortunately, this shouldn’t be an issue for Link if we have some basic materials to hand.

Start a fire beside the chest to melt the ice away.

Whip out some wooden sticks and flint, then hit them to start a fire beside the chest. The heat of the fire will slowly melt the ice around the chest, and Link will then be able to open it to reveal the Barbarian Leg Wraps. That's the entirety of the Barbarian armor set found!

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at the other armor sets you can get your hands on. There’s the Depths armor set, which will protect Link from Gloom, and the Rubber armor set to keep him safe from lightning. Alternatively, the Climbing gear is great for scaling mountains and cliff-faces much quicker.