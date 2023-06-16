If you’ve spent any time in The Depths while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll no doubt be well aware that the enemies down here pack a devastating punch. A punch that turns your Heart Containers into Cracked Hearts via the use of Gloom.

Fortunately for us, the Depths Armor set is Gloom-resistant. The only issue is that we have to explore The Depths plenty to be able to actually get it… So, here’s how to get the Depths Amor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Depths Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First things first, to get the Depths Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to have unlocked all six Bargainer Statues down in The Depths. You’ll also want to have collected plenty of Poes, but we can collect these along the way!

We can purchase pieces of the Depths Armor from the Bargainer Statues using Poes we have collected. You’ll unlock one piece of the armor set for every two statues that you discover, so unfortunately, you will have to seek out all six statues down in The Depths to unlock the full set of Depths Armor.

Take a trip to Lookout Landing first. In the room below Purah where Josha resides, you can speak to the first Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue here, if you haven't already. They’ll also provide you with hints on where to find the other Bargainer Statues in exchange for Poes.

Once you’ve grabbed this Bargainer Statue, plus the six down in The Depths, both the Depths Armor set and the Dark Armor set will be available for purchase from the Bargainer Statues.

The Depths Armor costs the following amount of Poes, and each piece is unlocked at the following Bargainer Statues:

Depths Hood - 300 Poes, Wellspring of Power Bargainer Statue

- 300 Poes, Wellspring of Power Bargainer Statue Depths Tunic - 150 Poes, Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue

- 150 Poes, Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue Depths Gaiter - 200 Poes, Wellspring of Wisdom Bargainer Statue

If you're yet to unlock all the Bargainer Statues, have a look at our guide on where to find the Bargainer Statues and how to use Poes, which details all of their locations. After unlocking all the statues, which includes completing the ‘A Call from the Depths’ side quest, you’ll be able to buy all the Depths Armor from any of the statues.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to unlock the Great Fairy Fountains so that you can upgrade your armor, and don't forget about the Glide Armor and Climbing Gear to help you with getting around Hyrule!