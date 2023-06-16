By venturing down to The Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and then exploring all that it has to offer, you might run into small blue orbs called Poes. These can be redeemed at Bargainer Statues across The Depths for items and armor, including the Dark Armor.

It’s not the best set in the world of Hyrule, but it is great if you fancy stealthing around at night and avoiding enemies, or taming horses! So, here’s how to get the Dark Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Dark Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First up, to unlock the Dark Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to unlock all six Bargainer Statues down in The Depths, and one at Lookout Landing.

You’ll also want to collect plenty of Poes to spend on the armor, but if you’re yet to unlock the Bargainer Statues, you’ve plenty of opportunity to find these down in The Depths.

Start by heading to Lookout Landing and going into the room where Josha resides. Beside him is the Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue. This should be the first statue that you unlock, and will offer hints as to where the other statues are in The Depths, in exchange for a small fee of Poes.

With Poes in hand and all six Bargainer Statues unlocked, the Dark Armor set costs the following amount of Poes, and each piece is unlocked at the following Bargainer Statues:

Dark Hood - 300 Poes, Wellspring of Courage Bargainer Statue

- 300 Poes, Wellspring of Courage Bargainer Statue Dark Tunic - 150 Poes, Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue

- 150 Poes, Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue Dark Trousers - 200 Poes, Plains Bargainer Statue

You will also be able to unlock the Depths Armor in this way, too, which is great for preventing Gloom-damage.

If you’re not too sure what Poes are, or where to find the six Bargainer Statues, have a look at our guide on where to find the Bargainer Statues and how to use Poes. Once you’ve unlocked every single Bargainer Statue, you’ll be able to purchase pieces of Dark Armor set from any of them!

It's also worth noting that the Dark Armor set cannot be upgraded at the Great Fairy Fountains.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, don’t forget about the Glide Armor and Climbing Gear which will help your traversal across Hyrule!