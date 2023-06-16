If you’ve spent any time at all in The Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you might’ve encountered piles of small, blue orbs that look like flames, or teardrops. These things are called Poes, and they do actually serve a purpose if you can track down the Bargainer Statues!

You might, like me, find your pockets lined with hundreds of Poes before you discover what they’re used for, and you’ll be glad to know you can bag yourself some armor and items with these fancy little orbs. So, here’s how to use Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What are Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Poes are those small, blue orbs you’ll find in clusters across The Depths. They’re great for illuminating the place ever so slightly, until you pick them up!

Here are what Poes look like.

These can only be found in The Depths, but are fortunately found in abundance as you roam around the dark underground. If you’re lucky, you might even find Large Poes, and these will net you multiple Poes at once.

How to use Poes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Poes can be taken to Bargainer Statues in The Depths of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Here, you’ll be able to trade your collection of Poes for various items, including the Depths Armor.

Though, it’s worth noting that different Bargainer Statues will have a different selection of items to purchase. The Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue is the only statue that isn’t underground.

Where to find the Bargainer Statues in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are seven Bargainer Statues in total, with six of them being located in The Depths. The first Bargainer Statue that you should grab is the only one that is on the main map of Hyrule, and it is located at Lookout Landing below where you speak with Purah. It is the small statue beside Josha saying ‘Poes…’.

Here is where you’ll find the Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue.

To locate the other six Bargainer Statues, you can pay the Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue an amount of Poes to reveal the next statue. This, however, results in you wasting some of your Poes that could be spent on items instead! So, here’s where to find the rest of the Bargainer Statues, and what they sell.

Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue

The next Bargainer Statue after Lookout Landing is at the Great Abandoned Central Mine in The Depths. You can fast travel over to the mines, and will then need to enter it from beneath the fast travel point.

This statue is found at -0782, -1905, -0565 coordinates.

This statue won’t speak to us just yet, however. You’ll need to complete the ‘A Call from the Depths’ quest, and then return to this Bargainer Statue after that.

Once you do return, the Bargainer Statue will give you a Heart or Stamina Container, and you’ll then be able to purchase items from it using Poes.

Plains Bargainer Statue

The Plains Bargainer Statue isn’t too far from the Great Abandoned Central Mine. It only costs 10 Poes to have the location of this one revealed to you by the Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue (provided you haven't already had one revealed), so it’s worth grabbing that first.

You’ll then see that the Plains Bargainer Statue is just a little northeast of the Great Abandoned Central Mine. I travelled to the closest Lightroot available, which was the Stakijat Lightroot.

From here, you can just run over to the Plains Bargainer Statue without much of an issue.

This statue is found at 0460, -0805, -0470 coordinates.

Wellspring of Wisdom Bargainer Statue

The Wellsprings of Wisdom Bargainer Statue is beneath the region of Lanayru, and again, not too tricky to get to. The Lookout Landing Bargainer Statue will now charge 100 Poes to reveal the location of other Bargainer Statues, so splash the Poe-cash if you want.

For those, like me, who have no Lightroots in this area, I dove into the Naydra Snowfield Chasm which is just west of the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower.

Dive in!

Dive on in, and grab the nearby Usukaz Lightroot if you haven’t already. From here, simply head northeast towards the Wellspring of Wisdom Bargainer Statue. This statue is on the lower level, so don’t worry about climbing any of the cliff faces in this area.

You’ll have to excuse my dark map, but this statue is found at 3851, -1330, -0858 coordinates.

Wellspring of Courage Bargainer Statue

The Wellspring of Courage Bargainer Statue is just a short walk from the Construct Factory in The Depths. If you’ve been there, you can fast travel to the Muokuij Lightroot and walk south.

Alternatively, if you haven’t been here yet, you can dive into the Hills of Baumer Chasm which is just west of the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower! From there, head southeast towards the statue.

Once you reach the statue, you’ll need to climb it!

This statue is found at 0882, -2404, -0393 coordinates.

Wellspring of Power Bargainer Statue

For the Wellspring of Power Bargainer Statue, your closest Lightroot is the Akinatanis Lightroot.

If you don’t have that one yet, however, you can dive into the East Akkala Plains Chasm (which is beside Sinatanika Shrine), then head northwest.

This statue is found at 3710, 2592, -0412 coordinates.

Cliffs Bargainer Statue

Our final statue, the Cliffs Bargainer Statue, is perhaps the trickiest to get to. You can fast travel to the Uoyoyuik Lightroot and travel north to the statue, or make your way to the Drenan Highlands Chasm.

You can glide over to the Drenan Highlands Chasm from Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower. From here, you want to keep heading west. Be careful, though, as an Obsidian Frox will be along the way.

The Cliffs Bargainer Statue is the only statue with a towering body attached to it, meaning we’re going to have put in some work to get up there. You can climb or use rockets and the nearby mushroom platforms, but I recruited my favourite Zonai Schematic; the hot air balloon.

If you have some Zonaite to hand, I highly recommend doing this to save yourself plenty of time.

I placed the hot air balloon nearby to the, honestly, quite terrifying statue, started a fire with some sticks and flint, then lit one of my unused sticks. Then, I let myself float high up into the air, and glided straight on over to the Cliffs Bargainer Statue!

This statue is found at -1032, 2689, -0266 coordinates.

What do Bargainer Statues sell in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, every Bargainer Statue will sell the same items and resources. Once you have discovered all six Bargainer Statues in The Depths, however, a piece of both the Depths Armor and Dark Armor will be added to the inventory of each statue.

So, you’ll want to discover all six Bargainer Statues, and then revisit them to purchase any armor pieces you’ve missed out on!

The standard inventory for each Bargainer Statue is the following:

Muddle Bud - 16 Poes

- 16 Poes Puffshroom - 16 Poes

- 16 Poes Bomb Fruit - 16 Poes

- 16 Poes Dark Clump - 10 Poes

Once you find all six Bargainer Statues, you’ll be able to buy the Dark Armor set and the Depths Armor set from them. These cost the following amount of Poes.

Depths Hood - 300 Poes

- 300 Poes Depths Tunic - 150 Poes

- 150 Poes Depths Gaiter - 200 Poes

- 200 Poes Dark Hood - 300 Poes

- 300 Poes Dark Tunic - 150 Poes

- 150 Poes Dark Trousers - 200 Poes

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to unlock all the Great Fairy Fountains, so you can upgrade any new armor you purchase! While you're at it, here's how to restore Cracked Hearts, and where you should use your Bubbul Gems.