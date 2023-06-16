You’re on a mission to acquire as many Bargainer Statues in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as possible, but one of them won’t talk to you. Instead, it’ll drone on about being trapped underwater. What you actually need to do is seek out the eyes of the statue and return them to it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube

What's the best Zelda clone?

It’s quite the adventure, and requires us going back up to Hyrule. Without further ado, here’s how to complete A Call from the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start A Call from the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First things first, you want to kick off the A Call from the Depths quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom if you haven’t already.

Make your way over towards the Forest of Time, which is south of Hyrule Field. To the west of it and at coordinates -0575, -1525, 0021 are some ruins. At the coordinates specifically, though, is a rock you need to destroy; it’ll drain the surrounding area of water.

Make your way to the coordinates -0575, 1525, 0021.

At the area marked on the above map, you’ll discover these rocks. Destroy them.

With that done, advance ahead, where you’ll find the head of a Goddess Statue peeking out of the ground. Examine it.

Now, we’ll need to pay a visit to the Goddess Statue at the Temple of Time Ruins, which is in the Great Plateau, just east of the River of the Dead.

If you don’t know where the Temple of Time Ruins are, their location is marked on the below map!

Here’s where to find the Temple of Time Ruins. Not to be mistaken for the actual Temple of Time!

Speak to the Goddess Statue in the back of the temple, and you’ll finally be given the A Call from the Depths quest objective. This conveniently places four markers on our map where we need to go and hunt down four separate eyes that we’ll then have to return to the Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue in The Depths.

For future reference, as we’ll have to return to the Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue a few times, you’ll find it at -0782, -1905, -0565 coordinates in The Depths. It is in a room below the Mines.

Here’s where we’ll need to deposit the four eyes we find.

Now, let’s go and locate our first eye!

Eye 1 - Great Plateau North Chasm

First up, we’re going to the Great Plateau North Chasm marked on our map.

This chasm is at -0689, -1539, 0065.

In front of the chasm will be a small pool of water with our eye in it. Pick up the eye using Ultrahand, and then drop it into the North Chasm.

Pick up the eye and drop it into the chasm.

We’re ultimately returning all the eyes to the Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue. It’s up to you if you want to follow each eye into their respective chasms and deliver them one at a time, or you can do this after dropping all four eyes into The Depths.

Eye 2 - Great Plateau East Chasm

This time, we’re venturing to the Great Plateau East Chasm marked on our map.

This chasm is at -0475, -1993, 0072.

In front of the chasm will be a breakable rock. Blast Yunobo or a Bomb Fruit at this to reveal the second eye. Then, drop the eye into the east chasm!

You can go ahead and return the eye now, or venture to the south chasm for the next eye.

Eye 3 - Great Plateau South Chasm

We’re now headed to the Great Plateau South Chasm marked on our map.

This chasm is at -0928, -2333, 0167.

This particular eye is hidden beneath one of the nearby rocks. You’ll need to send the rock back up to the sky using Recall, and then you can use Ultrahand to drop the eye into the chasm.

Recall this rock to reveal the eye beneath it.

We’ve now one more eye to grab!

Eye 4 - Great Plateau West Chasm

We’re now headed to the Great Plateau West Chasm marked on our map; it should be the only remaining eye we need to retrieve from Hyrule.

The rest of the eyes should be lying down in The Depths (still conveniently marked on our map), or have already been returned to the Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue.

This chasm is at -1439, -1979, 0231.

At the Great Plateau West Chasm, you’ll see three cubes of ice. The lone one will have the fourth eye in it, so melt it using arrows and Fire Fruit.

Melt this ice block using Fire Fruit.

When the eye is revealed, pick it up using Ultrahand and drop it into the chasm.

After collecting all the eyes and depositing them into The Depths, you’ve one final thing to do (or four). You’ll need to go after the eyes and return them to the Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue. If you’ve already been doing this for each eye, congratulations, because all you’re now left to do is return the fourth and final eye.

Once you’ve returned all four eyes to the Great Abandoned Central Mine Bargainer Statue, they’ll reward you with a Heart or Stamina Container, whichever you prefer. Then, their shop will be open for business and you can spend your Poes!

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to have unlocked all of the Great Fairy Fountains, used up your Bubbul Gems, and don’t forget to upgrade your inventory using Korok Seeds.