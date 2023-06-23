The Royal Guard armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom makes Link look like a charming guard for Hyrule Castle, and ultimately, it’s pretty easy to get. If you’re after an armor set that will keep you protected against the enemies across Hyrule without going on too much of a trek, this one will have you covered.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube

What's the best Zelda clone?

The clue is in the name here, as the Royal Guard armor can be found around Hyrule Castle, hidden in various chests. So, without further ado, here’s how to get the Royal Guard armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Royal Guard Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Royal Guard armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom consists of three pieces; the Royal Guard Cap, Royal Guard Uniform, and Royal Guard Boots.

With the full armor set equipped, you won’t experience any buffs or bonuses. However, if you upgrade the Royal Guard armor set at a Great Fairy Fountain, you can gain the bonus effect of needing less stamina to use charged attacks.

Each piece of the Royal Guard armor set can be found in Hyrule Castle, which is floating north of Lookout Landing if you haven’t paid a visit there already. Its closest shrine is the Serutabomac Shrine.

The Serutabomac Shrine is at the coordinates -0179, 1170, 0280.

How to get the Royal Guard Cap in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Royal Guard Cap is located in Zelda’s Room inside of Hyrule Castle. First, make your way to the Serutabomac Shrine and head through the cave of Horriblin to the west.

Run past this small cave of Horriblin.

Past this cave, you’ll see an Ice Like up ahead. Ignore it and turn to your right. There are some stairs here. Go up them!

Head up these stairs that are to the right of the Ice Like.

Run past the Moblin and Lizalfos here, and keep going up the stairs until you reach a dead-end at the very top, shown below.

Here, you’ll want to Ascend upwards. Jump down into the hole in the middle of the room you’re in, and you’ll then find yourself in Zelda’s Room.

In the northwest corner of the room is a set of drawers and a screen; the chest containing the Royal Guard Cap is just behind the screen!

How to get the Royal Guard Uniform in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Up next in Hyrule Castle is the Royal Guard Uniform, which can be found in the Guard’s Chamber beneath the First Gatehouse.

Now, you should’ve paid a visit to the First Gatehouse at the very beginning of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when seeking out Captain Hoz. So, make your way back over there. If you have not visited it yet, we’ve marked it on the map below!

The coordinates of the First Gatehouse are -0375, 0845, 0109.

Now, from the First Gatehouse, we actually want to go down the path from the entrance as if we were leaving the castle until we reach a passage illuminated by some small fires. We’ve marked this passage on the map below.

Make your way to the red pin. It’s coordinates are -0323, 0779, 0074.

From here, you’ll see a passage in front of you to enter, and some gates. Move the gates using Ultrahand and press on through the passage.

Use Ultrahand to move the gates and run on through.

When you reach the stairs, go up them and then take a left at the top. As you approach the Gloom, take a left again and go down the stairs.

From here, go right, and you’ll find yourself in the Guard’s Chamber.

The Guard’s Chamber is at the coordinates -0357, 0813, 0075.

At the bottom of the stairs, you’ll see more Gloom. Look closely, and you’ll see the chest containing the Royal Guard Uniform is on the wooden platform above the puddle.

If you’re quick enough, you can simply stand on the puddle of Gloom and Ascend up to the platform without any Cracked Hearts. Open the chest, and the Royal Guard Uniform is all yours.

How to get the Royal Guard Boots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Last, but not least, let’s go grab the Royal Guard Boots. This piece of the Royal Guard armor set is fortunately the easiest to get our hands on, and can be found in the King’s Study.

Make your way back to the Serutabomac Shrine at Hyrule Castle. From the shrine, hop down to the platform below it (B2) and go down the stairs.

Jump down from the Serutabomac Shrine, and go down these stairs just below it.

At the bottom of the stairs, go left to reach the Library. Make your way down to the lowest level of the library, and face the north wall under the stairs with the bookcases on it. You might notice that one part of the bookcase looks particularly out of place.

See that glass bookcase on the left?

Use Ultrahand to move the glass bookcase on the left, pictured above. It will reveal a secret room, and this just so happens to be the King’s Study.

The chest with the Royal Guard Boots will be right in front of you, and as a small bonus, there’s a Royal Shield behind the chest too. Nice.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, I recommend picking up both the Climbing gear and Glide armor to help with traversal around Hyrule. On the other hand, don’t forget to use your Bubbul Gems if you want to collect some very cool-looking bits of gear.