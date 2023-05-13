If you’re looking for the leader of Link and Zelda’s search party, Captain Hoz, then you’ve finally made your way off of Great Sky Island and back to Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Things look a literally different to when Link was last running through Hyrule Field, but alas, there’s no denying that it’s all still beautiful.

You’ll find Captain Hoz among the ruins by the now floating Hyrule Castle, but his exact location can be a little tricky to get to. Here’s exactly where to find Captain Hoz in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Captain Hoz in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you finally dive back down to the Kindom of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be directed to the Lookout Landing where you’ll meet with Purah, Robbie, and more.

They’ll inform you of a search party that has been looking for Link and Zelda, led by Captain Hoz, and request that you go find them. With a new quest established, we’ll want to have Link run on over to Hyrule Castle, towards the quest marker on the map.

You won't have revealed the map just yet, but this is the approximate area where you can find Captain Hoz.

As you approach the castle gate, you won’t be able to open it or go through. However, you can hop over the crumbling wall to the left to find an alternative path up to the castle.

Hop over the ruined wall to the left of the castle gate.

Walk around the gate, and speak with the nearby soldier before pressing ahead.

On the other side of the gate, speak with Raseno. He’ll inform you that Captain Hoz is in the first gatehouse, at the end of the road you’re on! How helpful.

As you approach the first gatehouse, speak with Wingo who is looking up at it. He’ll inform us that the Captain is atop the gatehouse, and doesn’t appear to be coming down anytime soon. If you go inside the gatehouse, you won’t find any spiral staircases or ladders, either.

This means that to reach Captain Hoz, Link is going to have to put his construction skills in action.

Outside the gatehouse is some wooden planks to the left of the entrance; attach two of these together and form a ramp up to the middle level of the gatehouse.

You can also Ascend, or try your best at just climbing, if you want. There's no single, correct way of doing things in Zelda: experiment!

Climb the ramp, and then move your makeshift ramp up again, so you can climb up to the top level of the gatehouse.

From here, you can finish clambering up to the top and speak with Captain Hoz, who is the man with the funky helmet and red armor.

Captain Hoz is on Link's left here.

After catching up with Captain Hoz, you’ll be sent back on your merry way to Purah over at the Lookout Landing again.

After catching up with Captain Hoz, you'll be sent back on your merry way to Purah over at the Lookout Landing again.