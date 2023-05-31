If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to complete the Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Way up top!

Link enters Serutabomac Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor
Guide by Kelsey Raynor
Published on

The Serutabomac Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is definitely a mouthful to try and say, but as far as shrines go, it isn’t too tricky to tackle. This shrine will teach us all about the ways in which we can access high places, mainly with the use of Ascend and creation of ramps!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’re having trouble navigating Serutabomac Shrine, don’t fear; it’s simple. Here’s how to complete the Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Serutabomac Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located on B1 of Hyrule Castle, and will be your primary fast travel point to the castle once you have encountered it.

A map showing the Serutabomac Shrine's location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
You'll find this shrine on B1 of Hyrule Castle.

Once you enter the Serutabomac Shrine, you’ll be presented with a metal platform and some bars sticking out of the wall. Simply use Ultrahand to place the platform on top of the two bars, and Ascend up through the platform.

Link uses Ultrahand to move a platform in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Place the platform on the bars and Ascend up.

In the second area of the shrine, there are two platforms and one bar in the wall to our left. This time, we want to make a ramp using the two platforms, and place it on the bar as shown below.

Link builds a ramp using Ultrahand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Next, build a ramp and rest it on the bar. Then, head on up.

Now, there are three platforms, and two bars sticking out of the wall. We want to fuse the three platforms together to build a small arch that will stand atop the bars.

If we simply place a platform on the bars and Ascend up, Link won’t be able to reach the exit. If you’re confused, see the picture below!

Link looks up at an arch built using Ultrahand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Build a sideways arch as shown, and Ascend twice up this to reach the exit.

You’ll now be able to exit the shrine and receive your Light of Blessing!

How to get the Serutabomac Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the third section of the shrine, where we must build a small arch to exit, the chest is behind Link. To reach it, all you need to do is use the three platforms to create a ramp, and then walk on over to it!

Link looks at a ramp leading to a chest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Cross the spiky pit and reach the chest using another ramp.

Inside of the chest is a Magic Rod!

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
