In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll no doubt be completing plenty of shrines as you adventure across Hyrule and explore all that it has to offer. These are pivotal to bagging yourself more Heart and Stamina Containers, so let’s crack on with the Mogawak Shrine.

Situated in the Zora Domain, the Mogawak Shrine is all about using electric and water, which are two things you don’t often see combined in real life. Here’s how to complete the Mogawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Mogawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Mogawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is found in the Zora Domain. Once you’ve discovered it, it’ll end up being your main fast travel point for getting to the Domain!

The shrine itself is underneath the city, and accessible via a ladder or by gliding down to it.

Here is where you'll find Mogawak Shrine.

Go down the stairs. In the centre of the room is a battery and an elevator, which will eventually take us to the exit. To our right is a pool with a water valve and wheel, and to our left is a pool with a circuit and some balls in it.

First, take the battery from the middle of the room and pop it on the pedestal to the right of the room, as shown below.

Pop the battery down here, ready to soon be charged.

In the pool of water here, there is a wooden plank. Use Ultrahand to attach this plank to the top of the wheel.

Attach a plank to the wheel and then use Ultrahand to get things moving.

Then, use Ultrahand to get the wheel moving; once it is hit by the water coming from the valve, it will begin to continuously spin. This will get the circuit here working, and charge our battery for us.

With a fully charged battery to hand, go and hop in the elevator. Then, place the battery on the pedestal behind the elevator. This will charge the fan beneath it, and send Link up to the Mogawak Shrine exit.

Place the battery on the pedestal behind the elevator and make your way up!

You can now retrieve your Light of Blessing and leave!

How to get the Mogawak Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mogawak Shrine has two chests for Link to open!

As soon as you enter Mogawak Shrine, go downstairs and have a look at the water on your right. There’ll be a chest in the water that Link can retrieve using Ultrahand.

A chest? For me? I don't mind if I do.

The chest will reward you with a Magical Scepter.

The second chest is a little trickier to get, and is on the left side of the room. Here, there is a pool with two balls in it, and a circuit that isn’t working.

First, use Ultrahand to move the two balls closer together so that they can pass the electrical current to one another; don’t worry about attaching them together or anything like that. A gap is fine.

Then, go grab your charged battery from the right side of the room, and pop it on the pedestal in front of the left pool.

Move the balls closer together.

A current will flow through the balls, and open the gate ahead of us. Link can then swim ahead and open the chest, which will reward us with an Opal.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out what you should be using your Bubbul Gems and Korok Seeds for.