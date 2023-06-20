How to rebuild the Lucky Treasure Shop, Restaurant and Inn in Lurelin Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

With the settlement no longer under siege, it’s time to rebuild the Lucky Treasure Shop, Restaurant, Inn and villagers' houses in Lurelin in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The seaside village is built around beautiful palm trees driven into the middle of each home and business, forming a central support. But while this seems like an easy task, manipulating each tree trunk into place can be a tricky puzzle to understand.

To get the right angle, or clear out annoying debris, Link must stand in a specific place for each building. So to help your rebuilding project go ahead smoothly, here’s what you need to do!

How to rebuild the Lucky Treasure Shop, Restaurant and Inn in Lurelin Village

Where to find logs and Hylian Rice

Your first task in rebuilding Lurelin Village is to track down 15 logs and 20 bundles of Hylian Rice.

While this is definitely more work than it first seems, there are actually a few places nearby that work very well.

To start, you need to find 15 separate logs from regular - not palm - trees.

And remember, logs are the large, unnamed pieces of wood that are produced when you first chop down a tree. If you chop down a log, it turns into the named resource “wood”, which isn’t what you need.

Because you can’t pick up logs and add them to your inventory, you must manually collect 15 logs and physically bring them back to Bolson.

This will take a couple of trips, but is easier than it appears.

Make your way up the hill north of Lurelin Village towards Sifumim Shrine where you first met up with Bolson and Rosel before you saved the village from pirates.

Next to the shrine there are small groves of trees you can chop into logs, bind together with your Ultrahand power, then easily roll back down the hill to Bolson.

By the time you have taken the first set to turn in, the whole grove should have respawned, so you should be able to get enough in just a couple of trips.

Hylian Rice is randomly found when chopping down long grass throughout Hyrule. I have found it easiest to find in the area surrounding Hateno Village and Zanmik Shrine.

All you need to do is swipe your weapon to cut up the long, green grass. Restless Crickets and other items will randomly appear, including Hylian Rice.

Once you’ve found 20 bundles, head back to Bolson.

With those initial materials found, you can now get down to the main tasks at hand.

How to rebuild the Lucky Treasure Shop

The most enticing project in Lurelin Village is the Lucky Treasure Shop. To rebuild it, you need to place the central palm tree pillar at the stern of the ship.

Chop down a straight-looking palm tree from the village nearby and pick it up with Ultrahand. Then place it up on the deck of the Lucky Treasure shop structure.

Next, climb up on the circular wooden beam around the outside of the pillar and grab the palm tree trunk.

From this elevated position, you should be able to manipulate the trunk through the hole and into the slot before dropping it into place.

Make sure you’re standing on the raised circular platform if you’re struggling to get enough height on your Ultrahand lift.

With that done, the shop is freshly open for business, offering some really cool items.

One pro tip. Look around Lurelin Village for roasted fish on skewers. Give Cloyne the Lucky Treasure Shop owner a roasted porgy and he will give you another free chance at the top prize!

How to rebuild the Restaurant

To rebuild the Restaurant in Lurelin Village, you need to first destroy the pile of wooden boxes blocking the slot for the central pillar.

Next, chop down a straight palm tree and pick up the trunk with Ultrahand.

Raise it as high as possible, then tilt it diagonally so one end of the trunk is above the slot for the pillar.

Then tilt that end down towards you so it lines up with the hole you’re trying to guide it into.

You should then be able to tilt it towards you again so that it falls through. If you’re struggling to get the elevation, use the small piles of planks in front of the building shell as a step up.

With the restaurant restored, you can now order fresh and free meals that have been professionally prepared to be high quality!

How to rebuild the Inn

Rebuilding the Inn is unique in Lurelin Village because you have to remove debris, rather than add something to the structure.

First, climb up onto the side of the building and activate Ultrahand. Remove the log and two planks you see floating there.

Next, there are two more logs hidden underwater in the middle. On the north side of the building, there’s a small lip you can stand on at the edge of the water. Activate Ultrahand and grab the two logs at the bottom of the ship, sticking them together to make them easier to remove if you wish, and pull them up and out of the side of the boat building.

With that you now have a free place to sleep, rest and recuperate!

How to rebuild the Village Head’s house

The Village Head’s house is the first of the two homes you need to rebuild in Lurelin, and compared to some of the other projects it’s quite simple.

First, use the Ultrahand power to remove the box blocking the central support slot.

Now, cut down a straight palm tree and raise the trunk as high as you can in the air horizontally. Line up the end of the trunk with the hole, then tilt it down into the support slot.

Drop the trunk down and with a little help from Bolson the Head will have his house back.

How to rebuild Armes’s house

Armes the fisherman is unlucky to be last on this, but his house is probably the easiest to fix.

Simply cut a straight palm tree, then climb up on the ledge behind Armes’s house. This gives you a vantage point to get the trunk high enough to slide into the slot.

With that, Armes will give you access to the treasure he finds while fishing, as well as the catches he leaves on sticks around the village.

Now that all of the buildings in Lurelin Village have been rebuilt, Link will be declared the savior of the settlement. As such, he is given freedom of Lurelin and can use any of the amenities and services free of charge. This includes the Lucky Treasure shop’s incredible items, the restaurant’s delicious food and the Inn’s special rock salt spa.

Well worth the effort!