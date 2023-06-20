How to save Lurelin Village from pirates in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

On the lawless southern coast of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, nefarious pirates have taken over the previously peaceful village of Lurelin and it’s up to Link to take it back.

Whether you hear about Lurelin from the shop in Lookout Landing or as hearsay from travellers across the map, rescuing the village attacked by pirates is one of the most satisfying series of adventures throughout all of Tears of the Kingdom, encompassing tough fights, tricky puzzles, treasure hunts and exploration.

Like a lot of quests in Tears of the Kingdom, the direction Link receives on his way to Lurelin can be quite vague. Then once you’re there, the task you’re given can be deceptively difficult - even when they seem simple to start with.

To help you save the day, first we’ll go over Lurelin’s location in Tears of the Kingdom, followed by how to save the village from pirates.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube

What's the best Zelda clone?

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Lurelin location

Lurelin Village is found in the southeast of Hyrule in East Necluda

Lurelin is found in the southern part of East Necluda in the bottom right corner of the map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It’s right next to one of the harder to reach Memories locations, right on the tip of the continent.

The closest fast-travel point is the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower, just to the north of Lurelin, but you could also easily head south from Hateno Village or east from the Riverside Stable.

Once you reach the vicinity of Lurelin, you find two old men, Rosel and Bolson, overlooking the village from the cliff up above.

Speak to them and they will ask Link to clear Lurelin Village of all of the pirate invaders so that Hyrulian settlers can return to their homes.

Be aware, you will fight many high-level Bokoblins, Moblins, Lizals and Boss Bokoblins as part of this quest, including the dreaded Silver Bokolin enemy type. This means you should have plenty of good weapons to hand, as well as sufficient food and heart containers.

How to save Lurelin from Pirates

To save Lurelin Village from Pirates you will need to use the environment to your advantage, so make sure you attack at night when most of the Bokoblins are asleep.

First, make your way down from the cliff where you spoke to Bolson and Rosel. As you enter, you will see a smoking well to your left.

Inside the well you find your first Bokoblin pirate invader. This pirate is the easiest to miss, and is the likely culprit if you think you’ve cleared the village but the quest won’t update.

Next, you need to methodically make your way around the village, defeating the groups of Bokoblins and Lizals you find.

Try to fight each one close to the area you find them, because it’s possible to engage each group individually without alerting the others.

As well as inside the smoking well, to advance the quest you must defeat the Pirates lurking on the beach on the west side of the village, the beach on the east side of the village with the dock leading to the ship, next to each destroyed house and on the pirate ship moored off the shore.

The fights in front of and on the pirate ship are the most difficult. However, the Silver and Black Bokoblins you find guarding each destroyed house are no pushovers.

Remember to make use of bomb flower arrows to deal heavy damage to large groups that cluster together as well as to use your shield. When engaging multiple enemies at once like this, it’s much more important to play defensively and block attacks because it’s easy to get caught out by something you can’t see.

When you have reduced the monster forces health bar to nothing, the villagers will be able to return to Lurelin.

However, with their homes in tatters they can’t offer Link much of a reward. Your focus now turns to construction and the question of how to rebuild the Lucky Treasure Shop, Restaurant and Inn in Lurelin Village.