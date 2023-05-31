Each shrine across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a lesson in something different, giving Link some guidance as to how he should use his abilities during his adventure. With this in mind, you could say the Jochi-iu Shrine in Akkala is giving us a lesson in… Jenga?

That’s right. We’ll be trying our best to not topple a tower in the Jochi-iu Shrine. I don’t exactly know how the laws of Jenga apply across Hyrule, but I suppose we are fumbling around with a lot of building. Here’s how to complete the Jochi-iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Jochi-iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Jochi-iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located in North Akkala Foothill, south of the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab. It is also conveniently north east of the East Akkala Stable, too.

Here's where to find the Jochi-iu Shrine.

Inside the Jochi-iu Shrine, you’ll see a ball atop a jenga-like structure straight ahead. To our left is a chest, and to our right is a hole for the ball.

Carefully remove two blocks from this tower.

Also on our left is an incomplete circuit. You want to carefully remove a couple of blocks from the tower with the ball on top, and use these to connect the live circuit to the one that isn’t working.

Position the two blocks to make a working circuit.

This circuit will provide power to a moving platform! We can use this to grab the ball atop the tower using Ultrahand, and can now pop it in the hole.

Hop on the platform, grab the ball with Ultrahand, then carry it back over.

How to get the Jochi-iu Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Jochi-iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a chest in the first area. It is directly to Link’s right, but will be on a platform that is too high to reach.

Link can use Ultrahand to take some blocks from the nearby tower with the ball on top of it. Using these, you can create a ramp up to the chest!

Use one of the bars from the tower to form a ramp up to the chest.

The chest will reward you with a Zonaite Bow.

