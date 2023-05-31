If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to complete the Jochi-iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Courage to pluck.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Each shrine across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a lesson in something different, giving Link some guidance as to how he should use his abilities during his adventure. With this in mind, you could say the Jochi-iu Shrine in Akkala is giving us a lesson in… Jenga?

That’s right. We’ll be trying our best to not topple a tower in the Jochi-iu Shrine. I don’t exactly know how the laws of Jenga apply across Hyrule, but I suppose we are fumbling around with a lot of building. Here’s how to complete the Jochi-iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Jochi-iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Jochi-iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located in North Akkala Foothill, south of the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab. It is also conveniently north east of the East Akkala Stable, too.

A map of Jochi-iu Shrine's location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Here's where to find the Jochi-iu Shrine.

Inside the Jochi-iu Shrine, you’ll see a ball atop a jenga-like structure straight ahead. To our left is a chest, and to our right is a hole for the ball.

Link uses Ultrahand on a tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Carefully remove two blocks from this tower.

Also on our left is an incomplete circuit. You want to carefully remove a couple of blocks from the tower with the ball on top, and use these to connect the live circuit to the one that isn’t working.

Link positions two metal bars to connect a circuit in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Position the two blocks to make a working circuit.

This circuit will provide power to a moving platform! We can use this to grab the ball atop the tower using Ultrahand, and can now pop it in the hole.

Link uses Ultrahand to move a ball in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Hop on the platform, grab the ball with Ultrahand, then carry it back over.

How to get the Jochi-iu Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Jochi-iu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a chest in the first area. It is directly to Link’s right, but will be on a platform that is too high to reach.

Link can use Ultrahand to take some blocks from the nearby tower with the ball on top of it. Using these, you can create a ramp up to the chest!

Link uses a metal bar as a ramp in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Use one of the bars from the tower to form a ramp up to the chest.

The chest will reward you with a Zonaite Bow.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check our guide on Zonai Devices, and pay a visit to the Horse God! While you’re at it, don’t forget to use up any Bubbul Gems or Korok Seeds you may have found.

