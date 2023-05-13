In the grassy plain of Hyrule Field in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Tsutsu-um Shrine is an interesting challenge based around Stakes, a type of pole that can be placed inside of walls to create a barrier or platform for building.

Getting the momentum exactly right to stumble on the correct solution is very important in Tsutsu-um Shrine, so here’s what you need to do!

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tsutsu-um Shrine solution

As you enter Tsutsu-um Shrine, grab the stake attached to the metal plate with Ultrahand, then place it inside the pillar that’s going up-and-down to your left.

Hop on the platform when you can, then ride it back up to the higher ledge.

How to get the Tsutsu-um Shrine Treasure Chest

To get the optional treasure chest, look above you on this higher level. There’s a chest on the tall pillar.

To collect it, move the stake inside the moving pillar so it’s higher up, then use it to ride up as high as possible.

At the top of your ride, glide over to the pillar and grab the chest. A useful bundle of arrows is your reward.

Next is the main event of the Shrine.

Your goal is to divert the giant ball that falls from the ceiling into the receptacle on the other side of the room.

First, place a stake in the wall so that it blocks the rotating platform. You want to angle it so the ball rolls down it and into the metal railing below.

Next, create a barrier to deflect the ball onto the platform. You can do this by attaching the metal plate to a stake in the wall, or just with a stake by itself.

Now, once the ball is in the metal railings, place a stake inside the rotating stone circle with the top of the stake sticking out. As it rotates, the stake will drag the ball across the railing and into the receptacle.

This solution opens the exit to the Shrine, go and claim your prize!