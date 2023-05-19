To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , you'll have now finally fixed the decrepit reservoir that was Ancient Zora Waterworks. So, it's time for us to venture back to surface and see what else Prince Sidon wants us to be doing.

Now, we're going to be taking to the skies and exploring Wellspring Island for the next portion of the Zora Domain quest. Prepare to have some fun up here, as we'll be traversing the skies using the power of water! Here's how to navigate Wellspring Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to navigate Wellspring Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After escaping Ancient Zora Waterworks, you'll want to jump into the waterfall ahead of you and meet up with Sidon. You’ll notice that gravity is much weaker up here, so Link can jump further. Link can also jump in the bubbles in the area, so he can clear more space.

After speaking with Sidon, stand in front of the bubble machine on the left. A bubble will soon pick Link up, slowly sending him to the next platform.

Traversing via bubbles? Yes, please.

Head right, where there are more bubble machines. Have these send you up to the next, large platform, where there are a couple of Soldier Constructs you ought to kill.

Ride the bubbles on these platforms, gliding between them, to reach the next area.

Up the stairs ahead is a Fire Hydrant Zonai Device, which will be really useful for clearing sludge in certain areas without using our materials. So, fuse this to a weapon or shield of your choosing.

Take a left, clearing the sludge from the waterfall up ahead. Then, ride this waterfall to the next platform.

Now, we want to travel across the waterfalls on these islands using our glider. We’re aiming to reach the shrine that is up and to our left.

Travel up the waterfalls over towards the shrine here.

Up ahead is a slope and plenty of Glider Zonai Devices. Pop a glider in front of the slope using Ultrahand and stand on top of it. Then, shoot the switch to the left with an arrow. We’ll be sent flying to the next platform.

Make sure to pop your glider in front of the mechanism here before firing at the switch.

Press ahead and past the Soldier Construct (or kill him if you want) to reach another waterfall. Swim up this and you’ll find more islands with waterfalls for us to travel up; we want to glide between these and reach the grand, large platform above.

This platform is covered with Soldier Constructs, which I recommend avoiding unless you’re feeling particularly brave.

Climb up the broken pillars on the right of the island until you reach some bubbles. Hop inside of one and then use Recall on it to send us to the next platform; you’ll need to hop out and glide over for the last portion of the jump.

Use Recall on the bubble here and quickly hop inside.

In the next area, you’ll notice a bubble machine. The bubbles it is producing are getting stuck on the rubble to our left, rather than floating to the next platform.

Use the concrete slabs here to form a ramp that the bubbles will then go up. Once that’s done, Link can hop in a bubble and ride it to the next platform.

Build a ramp so those bubbles stop getting stuck!

On the next platform is a bunch of Zonai Devices. What we want to do is place a glider on the slope here, and attach some fans to it. We also want to put a trolley beneath the glider, so it can ride up the slope and to the next platform with ease.

Then, we can hit the fans and glide ahead, where we’ll be reunited with Sidon finally.

Make a flying contraption and head over to the next platform.

After speaking with Sidon, press forward toward the waterfall, where he will speak with you again. When you’re ready, tell Sidon so and ride up the waterfall.

Now, it's time for us to tackle the Water Temple finally. Stay posted for the rest of our Zora Domain walkthrough!

In the meantime, there's plenty else to be doing across Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out what your Bubbul gems can be used for, and go hunting for Geoglyphs! Alternatively, you can also complete the Lucky Clover Gazette quests, or go about tracking down all the Skyview Towers across Hyrule.