How to complete Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ride the winds!

Link enters the Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Nintendo
If you’ve made your way over to the snowy region of Hebra in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and acquainted yourself with the winged-folk of Rito Village, you’ll have no doubt ran into the Gatakis Shrine. This shrine sums up most of what we’ll be doing across Rito Village, and has us gliding all over the place.

That said, it’s a fun way of beginning to master the use of Link’s glider, and if you are yet to visit the Wind Temple, you’re sure as hell going to need to become accustomed to gliding everywhere. Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t too troublesome to locate, as it resides in the heart of Rito Village. If you make your way over there and begin to scale the village, you can’t miss it.

A map of the Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
In the center of Rito Village, this shrine is hard to miss.

When you first enter the shrine, simply glide over towards the next platform in front of you. Then, to your right will be some lasers, with a wind current coming from the left.

Have Link glide over to the platform on the right, while carefully avoiding the lasers; it’s easy enough.

Link faces lasers in the Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Carefully glide past these lasers.

In the next room, there’ll be a turbine for Link to dive into. Carefully dive through the gap here, and keep diving to smash through the ice patch below it.

Link looks down at a moving wind turbine in the Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Jump down, and when the time is right, have Link glide through the gap.

Once you dive past the ice patch, you’ll wind up in a room full of wind. The bottom of this room is an endless abyss, and we’re surrounded by platforms with Soldier Constructs on them. In front of Link, however, there will be a gap in the grate.

Link glides, facing a gap in a grate, in the Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
You'll want to glide through this gap in the wall and upwards.

Glide through this gap, and glide upwards until you reach a platform to land on again. Now, go ahead and retrieve your Light of Blessing!

Where to find the Gatakis Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When you glide through the patch of ice and find yourself in the room with multiple turbines and Solder Constructs, look left.

Link lands on a platform with a chest on it in the Gatakis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Take care of the annoying Soldier Construct before opening this chest.

There will be a chest on a platform with a Soldier Construct; kill him, and open the chest to receive a Strong Construct Bow! Then, you can continue making your way out of here.

For more on Zelda, take a look at all compatible Amiibo and what they do, our guide to all the Bubbul gems you'll run into, and of course, how to reveal more of the map!

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

