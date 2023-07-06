Of all the shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are a dozen that don’t take the traditional form of indoor shrines at all. These are crystal quests which send you after the giant stone that makes up the shrine building, asking you to seek out the crystal and return it to the shrine before you can gain access to the inside, and the Josiu Shrine in North Necluda Sky is one of them.

These are unique, fun lessons in traversing the sky islands so you can explore each secret that they hide, such as the Zonaite armor which is hidden away up among the skies. Without further ado, here’s how to solve the North Necluda sky crystal quest and complete the Josiu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Josiu Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll find Josiu Shrine in the North Necluda Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to the east of Great Sky Island.

The particular island we want to reach is at coordinates 1759, -1208, 0924. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Make your way to Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and send Link up into the air. From there, glide over to the archipelago to your east, and land on the island with the Josiu Shrine.

Considering this shrine is part of a sky crystal quest, it won’t have a glowing green wave of light around it. Keep your eyes peeled for just the shrine’s base, which will be at the end of a shining beam of light coming away from the start of the quest.

Activate the terminal in front of the shrine to kick off the North Necluda Sky Crystal quest. Much like the Gikaku Shrine and Jinodok Shrine, this quest requires us to locate and retrieve a crystal if we want to seek entry into the shrine.

Activate the Josiu Shrine to begin the sky crystal quest. I’d already done the shrine before guiding it, so that’s why my shrine is fully intact here. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

With the quest kicked off, a green beam of light will be emitted. This beam will point towards a distant island, and that’s where our crystal resides.

If you approach the edge of the island, you’ll find a small device with a floating green device above it. You can use Ultrahand to rotate this device, and as a result, the bridge between you and the distant island will also rotate.

Rotate this device using Ultrahand to rotate the bridge between the islands. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Rotate the device so the two ends of the bridge are as close as possible to both to the island Link is on and the island the crystal is on, as shown below. There’ll be gaps between both islands and the bridge, but Link will be able to glide over the gaps and climb onto the bridge.

Position the bridge in this way. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Then, glide onto the bridge and onto the distant island with the crystal on it. Use Ultrahand to pick up the crystal and place it in the middle of the bridge. It’s important you place it on the middle, or else the crystal will fall off and we’ll have to start again.

With the crystal carefully placed, glide back onto the bridge.

Return to the island with the Josiu Shrine and the strange device. Rotate the strange device carefully so that the edge of the bridge is lined up with the island fully; there should be no gaps now.

Rotate the bridge so one edge of it is aligned with the island that the Josiu Shrine is on. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

With that done, and hopefully your crystal still intact, Link can now grab the crystal using Ultrahand and take it over to the Josiu Shrine.

Now that the crystal has been returned to the shrine, you’ll be able to head on inside. The chest inside will treat you to a Large Zonai Charge, and you’ll then be able to grab the Light of Blessing for your hard work!

