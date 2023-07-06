In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are dozens of shrines and other secret puzzles to discover, all with their own unique rewards. Up in the sky islands over Akkala lies the Sky Mine, and up here, you can get your hands on the Zonaite Shin Guards, and complete the Gikaku Shrine.

This particular shrine requires some legwork across the sky islands as it requires us to move a crystal through the skies. So, without further ado, here’s how to solve the Sky Mine crystal quest and complete the Gikaku Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Gikaku Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Gikaku Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located on the Sky Mine islands. These are north-east of the Sokkala Sky Archipelago, and directly above the Rist Peninsula in East Akkala.

The Gikaku Shrine is at coordinates 4505, 2167, 1155. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

The Gikaku Shrine is located on the lowest island of the Sky Mine islands, near the Zonai terminal.

If you’re yet to visit the Sky Mine, make your way to Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and send Link up. Have Link glide over to the closest island in the Sokkala Sky Archipelago, where you’ll find a flying platform with fans and batteries attached; use this to fly over to and reach the Sky Mine, though you’ll have to glide for the final portion of the journey.

Once at the Sky Mine islands, head over to the Gikaku Shrine and interact with the Zonai terminal in front of it.

Examine the Zonai terminal to kick things off. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Interacting with the Gikaku Shrine will then kick off the Sky Mine Crystal quest; we need to locate and offer up a crystal to the shrine to gain access to the inside. You’ll now notice that the shrine is emitting a green beam of light to the left of it.

Now, if you haven’t already, go to the west of this small island and interact with the Zonai terminal. This will get the push blocks across the Sky Mine working so that we can use them to catapult Link into the air.

Interact with this Zonai terminal next, at coordinates 4491, 2102, 1155, to get the push blocks working. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Now, hop on the push block in the middle of this island to send link flying up to the next one; there’ll be a Soldier Construct here.

Use the push block in the middle of the island to send yourself up to this second island. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Take care of the Soldier Construct and hop aboard the floating platform he was standing on. There’ll be some nearby rockets, too; using one at a time, attach these to the platform upright and activate them. The floating platform will ascend.

Attach one rocket at a time to this platform to send the platform upwards. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

When you’ve used up all of the rockets and ascended as far as you can go, look towards the south. You should see a small island of Luminous Stone with the green beam of light pointing towards it.

We want to now glide over to this island, where we’ll find our crystal. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Glide over to this small island, where you’ll find the crystal we’ve been looking for. Pick up the crystal and approach the edge of the small island; you will be able to drop the crystal off the ledge and it lands on the same island as the Gikaku Shrine.

Drop the crystal off the edge and onto the same island as the Gikaku Shrine. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

With the crystal dropped, glide on down to the Gikaku Shrine and carry the crystal over to its entrance. You’ll then be able to enter the shrine, where you can open a chest to receive a ruby, and retrieve a Light of Blessing for your efforts!

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check out how to heal Cracked Hearts, and if you enjoyed this Sky Crystal quest, pay a visit to the Jinodok Shrine, too.