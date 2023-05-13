If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Jinodok Shrine solution

Green beams light the way with the Jinodok Shrine quest!

Link activating the entrance to Jinodok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
High in the sky above Central Hyrule you find Jinodok Shrine, likely the first Shrine Quest you come across in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, nestled amongst beautiful trees and scenery.

Many Sky Island Shrines and Shrine Quests work differently from regular Shrines. Instead of completing puzzles inside, the puzzle is entering the Shrine itself. Before you can claim your prize, Link must find and return the giant crystal that forms the Shrine door by following the green beam.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Jinodok Shrine Quest solution

Link using the Ultrahand power to move a stone platform in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After activating the entrance to Jinodok Shrine, head over to your left and use your Ultrahand power on the stone device there.

Manipulating this device turns the stone platform in front of you.

Link positioning a stone platform to complete the Jinodok Shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Twizzle it so there’s a path leading from the platform you’re standing on to the one on the left in front of you.

You might see a treasure chest swinging off the stone platform, but we’ll come back for this later.

Link carrying a giant green crystal outside Jinodok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Walk over the platform and onto the other side. In the ruins you find a giant green crystal which you can pick up with Ultrahand. Grab it and make your way back across the platform to the Shrine where you can return the crystal to its rightful place.

Head inside and claim Rauru’s blessing, a Light of Blessing you can swap for an increase to your maximum hearts and stamina.

How to get the Jinodok Shrine Treasure Chest

Now it’s time to grab the treasure chest you saw earlier.

Link using the Ultrahand power to grab a treasure chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Go back to the device you can manipulate with Ultrahand and flip it away from you twice to place the treasure chest on the top of the platform.

Walk over to it and attach a fire fruit to an arrow, then shoot it at the chest to burn the vines away.

Open the chest and inside is an old map which marks the spot in the underground where you can find a special piece of clothing.

VG247 Merch