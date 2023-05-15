Tears of the Kingdom Wing device uses and tips

The Tears of the Kingdom Wing is one of the most useful devices for travel since it doesn’t require an energy cell, but figuring out how it works isn’t exactly easy.

The Wing lets you soar through the air, assuming you can provide the necessary lift to get it moving, and with the right techniques, you can fly anywhere you like.

Just make sure to be patient. Wings aren't the easiest device to work with, even when you know what you're doing.

Where can you get more Wings in Tears of the Kingdom?

You get your first few Wing devices automatically after completing the Ascend shrine on Great Sky Island. A few of them lying scattered in the snow and near some conveniently-placed slanted runways. If you crash, fall off the Wing, or accidentally drop it over the island’s edge, you can get more from the Zonai Device dispenser near the Ascend shrine and elsewhere in the Sky Islands. You can’t, however, get them from the first capsule device on Great Sky Island.

How to use the Tears of the Kingdom Wing device

The Wing is a multi-use device that requires no energy to run, though it does need momentum and a place to take off from. In the device tutorial area, you can use Ultrahand to place the Wing on the runway slots, and it automatically slides down and glides through the air with enough momentum to reach the Temple of Time or wherever else you fancy going. Just don’t forget to jump on after you slot it into the runway.

Stand in the center of the Wing to continue flying in the same direction. To change direction:

Stand on the left wing to turn left

Stand on the right wing to turn right

Stand on the nose to dive

Stand on the tail to angle upward (not very helpful unless you have a fan attached)

You get a control stick device later in the game and can use one of those for more precise control of the Wing.

You can also attach a fan to the back, or two on the back of either wing, to increase your speed. Use Zonai Charges to replenish your energy cell as needed. If you run out of energy, the weight of the fans will drag the Wing down. Batteries – another device you get later in the game – will help your fans last longer.

That’s all well and good for the tutorial area, but in most other circumstances, you won’t have a handy runway nearby and need to get a bit creative instead.

These are some of the ways we’ve taken off on a Wing so far:

Attach a rocket, stand on the Wing, and lift off. Remove the rocket, and attach a fan to the back

Attach a rocket at a horizontal angle, so you don’t have to mess with the fan

Place the Wing on a cart, ride the cart down a hill, and at the end of the road, the Wing takes off. It helps to have a fan for this one

Probably the easiest way to take flight with a Wing involves the Recall ability. Attach a fan or two to the back of the Wing. If you’re on a ledge, use Ultrahand to drop the Wing off, and then use Recall to bring it back up so you can get on. Activate the fans, and you’re off.

I’ve also seen players do this on flat ground without a ledge, so you can zoom across the fields of Hyrule or anywhere you want on a Wing.

For more on Zelda, take a look at our guide on where to find each Sky Tower and what you should be selling to get some quick Rupees.