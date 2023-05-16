In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, some shrines are more difficult to get to than they are to actually complete. A stellar example being the Sitsum Shrine, which sits on the edge of Death Mountain, making it more of a challenge to get to than anything else.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

The Sitsum Shrine, however, is our crash course in using vehicles across Hyrule, so it’s a pretty important bit of training at that. Let’s not neglect the fact that each shrine we complete brings us closer to more heart containers and stamina wheels for Link, too! Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Sitsum Shrine in Zelda: tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Sitsum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Sitsum Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found on the edge of Death Mountain.

Here's where to find the Sitsum Shrine.

I’ll be honest, I saw the shrine as I was leaving Goron City and couldn’t stay away, and ultimately just climbed up the mountain to reach it. It wasn’t too difficult, as there are plenty of small ledges to stop off along the way.

However, if you don’t fancy climbing for a ridiculous amount of time like I did, there is a minecart leading straight to the Sitsum Shrine. If you leave Goron City and continue heading north, you’ll find an entire network of minecarts leading in different directions; you want to take the one that leads toward Death Mountain.

When you first enter Sitsum Shrine, you’ll notice that there’s a hell of a lot of lava. Fortunately, there is a nearby vehicle we can use to navigate it.

Hop on the vehicle and hit the wheels with a weapon to get things moving. Then, have Link take control of the steering wheel.

Ride this handy vehicle through the lava.

How to get the Sitsum Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you approach the next bit of land, head right. We’re going to grab the chest before heading to the exit!

To the right there’ll be a small ball atop a platform. Ride over to it and grab it using Ultrahand, and then attach it to the vehicle. Reverse and head onto the platform that’ll be on Link’s left, and deposit the ball into the slot.

Use the vehicle and Ultrahand to retrieve the ball, and pop it into the ball slot you will have just gone past.

The gate to the chest will open, where you can grab a Mighty Construct Bow.

Now, let’s get out of here. Drive on over to the only platform we won’t have been to yet, and kill the Soldier Construct.

Now, hop onto one of the gliders and hit the fans with a weapon to get things moving. If you haven’t used one of these before, where Link is standing on the glider will determine the location it goes in.

Carefully glide over to the exit.

Our exit is in the far left corner, so we want to press forward (not down!) and keep left, until we can safely glide over to the exit. Grab your Light of Blessing, and that’s the Sitsum Shrine complete!

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at our Lucky Clover Gazette quest guide, as well as what Amiibo unlocks you could be using! In addition, don’t forget to check out our handy Fuse guide to ensure you’re making the most of the ability.