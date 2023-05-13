The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is here, and we’ve a fair bit of work cut out for us before we can dive into the Kingdom of Hyrule again. You’ll be spending plenty of time on Great Sky Island to begin with, tackling shrines and getting uses to Link’s array of new abilities.

One of the last, and most hidden, shrines you’ll end up at is the Nachoyah Shrine. Fortunately for us, finding the shrine is harder than actually completing it! Without further ado, here’s where to find the Nachoyah Shrine and how to complete it in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You will be directed to the Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom after revisiting the Temple of Time, only to find yet another door that Link can’t yet go through.

That said, you will wind up with the Recall ability, and access to fast travel, which is always useful. Put your new fast travel function in action by heading over to the Room of Awakening on your map, seeing as the Nachoyah Shrine isn’t too far from here.

You can fast travel over to the Room of Awakening to access Nachoyah Shrine.

Rather than leave the Room of Awakening, we actually want to use both the Ascend and Recall ability in this room to find a hidden exit.

First, Ascend through the stone pillar that’ll be in front of Link, to his left.

Ascend through the left pillar.

Then, use the Recall ability to rewind the turning cogs here. You’ll need to rewind each cog one at a time and then quickly make your way to the other side of the room.

Use Recall to jump across the two moving cogs and enter a small cave.

You’ll then find a small hole in the wall to crawl inside. Keep forward, and you’ll wind up at the Nachoyah Shrine!

How to complete the Nachoyah Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once inside the Nachoyah Shrine, make sure you have Link’s Recall ability ready.

When the log raft floats close to Link, use the Recall ability to send it backwards; have Link jump on it before it starts moving again, and viola. He’ll make it through the water unscathed.

When the raft is close enough for Link to jump on it, use Recall and hop on.

There’s a waterfall up ahead now, but it’s nothing for us to worry about. Simply repeat what you just did; when the raft gets close enough for Link to jump on it, use Recall, jump, and enjoy the ride.

Rinse, Recall, and Repeat.

How to get the Nachoyah Shrine chests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Now, before we try to exit the Nachoyah Shrine, pay attention to the cog and chest on your left.

Use Link’s Recall ability to rewind the cog, and jump on. As you ride up, hop onto the platform with the chest and open it to receive 10x arrows.

You know the drill! Use Recall of the cog and clamber up to open the chest.

We can now finish up and exit the Nachoyah Shrine, but we’ve one more gate to face just yet.

This gate is our way out, but will only open when the two clock-hands above it are aligned with one another. Wait for the hands to align. When they do, quickly use the Recall ability on them, and use this small window of time to have Link flee.

Use Recall on the clock hands whenever they are aligned with each other, then rush through the gate.

You’ll now receive a fourth Light of Blessing, meaning it’s about time we gave these to the Goddess Statue in the Temple of Time.

