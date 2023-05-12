Surprise, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom speedrunners are already setting records

It's not even been an entire day for most of us playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet, and even still someone has already managed to pull off a speedrun.

You might not be very familiar with Breath of the Wild speedruns, and if you aren't, you should be, because they're a work of art. The current world record for the first game currently clocks in at just under 24 minutes, a ridiculous figure when you consider how big that game is. But you know what's even more ridiculous? The fact that someone has managed to not only beat the game on launch day, but do so as a speedrun, and that speedrun coming in at just over an hour and a half.

You are reading that right, someone has already managed to speed through the game in a breeze, achieving the specific time of 1:34:33, an incredibly impressive achievement for a day one speedrun. As spotted by VGC, this particular run comes from speedrunner gymnast86, who shared their speedrun earlier today - obviously the run will be absolutely full of end game spoilers, so don't watch it if you don't want to ruin the ending for yourself. Gymnast86 was even kind enough to put out a short video showing off some of the tricks they used to pull off the feat, but again, spoilers, so maybe stay clear until you're done with the game.

Obviously not all of us are going to be able to beat the game so quickly, and some of us might even need a bit of a helping hand getting through the start of the game - a completely reasonable thing, as the opening is a little overwhelming! Thankfully, we've got a nifty little tips for beginners guide to get you on your way. Maybe they'll be the start of your own speedrunning journey!