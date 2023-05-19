After having reunited with Prince Sidon at the Zora Domain in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it'll become clear that the entire area is in distress due to the outpouring of sludge everywhere. Sidon will, of course, require Link's help getting to the bottom of all this.

Sidon will request that we go and speak with a historian known as Jiahto, who is conducting investigations of his own over by Toto Lake. Here's where to find Toto Lake and how to fix the broken slate in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Toto Lake in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Toto Lake is directly northwest of Mipha Court, where we currently are. Make your way over there, collecting any Splash Fruit you find along the way.

Sidon will have previously told us to meet Jiahto at Toto Lake. He doesn’t tell us where Toto Lake is, however, all we need to do is open our map!

Here's where we'll find Toto Lake.

You’ll find Jiahto at the entrance of some ruins by Toto Lake.

Jiahto is looking at a slate, but part of it is missing. It obviously falls upon Link to find the missing piece of slate, unlocking ‘The Broken Slate’ quest. Fortunately, this missing piece isn’t too difficult to track down.

The missing piece is on top of a rock to the right of the ruins’ entrance. It is obscured by sludge, however, so throw some Splash Fruit at it!

The broken piece of slate is just to the right of the ruins' entrance, but it needs cleaning.

Then, use Link’s Ultrahand ability to move the missing piece of slate over to the ruins entrance and pop it where it rightfully belongs.

Link can then use Ultrahand to put the slate where it belongs.

Now, the ‘Clues to the Sky’ part of our quest will unlock. The slate reveals a riddle which appears to be directing whoever reads it how to get to the sky islands over Zora Domain.

The riddle reads as follows: ‘Stand upon the land of the sky fish and behold its lofty view. Among the floating rocks you see, a droplet waits for you. Through this droplet, shoot an arrow with the mark of the king. Do this task, and you shall reveal the most wondrous thing. See the watery bridge’s resting spot with your own two eyes… that which connects the Zora to the people of the skies.’

Mark of the king?

Jiahto suggests that we go ahead and consult with King Dorephan first, considering the mention of the ‘mark of the king’ but we aren’t entirely sure where he is. So, return to Sidon at Mipha’s Court and speak with him first.

He’ll suggest that we visit the Throne Room at Zora Domain and go from there. Before we do this, however, go and speak with Yona at the Infirmary.

The Zora Domain Infirmary is at the centre of the city, on the lower level. When you speak with Yona, she’ll request that you bring her an ancient arowana.

It just so happens that Mipha’s Court, being as special as it is, is also home to this type of fish! So we can return there and do some fishing for a while. Once you have an ancient arowana, return to Yona and give it to her.

Here's what an ancient arowana looks like in the water.

As thanks, she’ll restore the Zora Armor (chestpiece) and give it to us. This piece of armor will allow Link to travel up waterfalls effortlessly, and will be extra useful for getting rid of this sludge around Zora Domain.

Now, with the Armor in Link’s hands, it's time to get to the bottom of of some riddles and figure out where King Dorephan is. Continue our walkthrough with our where to find King Dorephan page!

If you're looking to do something else in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for a while instead, you should go about putting your Bubbul gems to use. Additionally, go and locate Misko's treasures, or why not help Addison fix their signs?