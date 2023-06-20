Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ancient Hyrulean Text locations

Despite the world-shattering consequences of his epic quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link still has time to take part in a bit of archeology as he tracks down the hidden locations of slabs inscribed with Ancient Hyrulean Text.

While this seems like a straightforward task to begin with, it’s actually one of the most intensive missions you can take on, requiring an immense amount of exploration and traversal to complete.

Before you try to find all of the Ancient Hyrulean Text locations, it’s advisable to unlock all of the Skyview Towers throughout Hyrule, as well as making sure you have plenty of wheels of stamina for gliding.

If you are struggling to get high enough to reach one of the slabs, build either a hot air balloon (a balloon, flame-emitter and platform) or a hovercraft (fans attached to the underside of a platform) to lift yourself into the air.

What are the star/flower shaped sky islands for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Dotted around the skies of Hyrule, you can find distinctive star or flower shaped islands. These are where you can find slabs of ancient Hyrulean text which tell the legendary tales of heroes past and fill in precious gaps in the backstory of Tears of the Kingdom.

After you have completed your first regional phenomena, return to Lookout Landing and you can begin the quest to take a picture of every slab with your Sheikah Slate.

When you’ve taken a picture, make your way to Kakariko Village and speak to Wortsworth by the entrance to the Ring Ruins to claim your prize.

Ancient Hyrulean Text locations

There are 12 tablets of Ancient Hyrulean Text to find in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

West Hebra Sky - In the top left corner of the map, next to the Rising Island Chain

- In the top left corner of the map, next to the Rising Island Chain East Hebra Sky - Next to the sky labyrinth in the north of the map

- Next to the sky labyrinth in the north of the map North Hyrule Sky - Next to Mayam Shrine

- Next to Mayam Shrine Sokkala Sky - To reach this tablet, you need to take the premade hovercraft up from below. You find the hovercraft on the platform below, guarded by a Flux construct. Be sure to attach all of the extra batteries or you won’t make it!

- To reach this tablet, you need to take the premade hovercraft up from below. You find the hovercraft on the platform below, guarded by a Flux construct. Be sure to attach all of the extra batteries or you won’t make it! South Eldin Sky - Next to Kadaunar Shrine

- Next to Kadaunar Shrine Lanayru Sky - Next to the Water Temple

- Next to the Water Temple Necluda Sky - In the far right corner of the map, level with South Lanayru Sky

- In the far right corner of the map, level with South Lanayru Sky West Necluda Sky - Between West Necluda and Necluda Sky archipelago

- Between West Necluda and Necluda Sky archipelago Faron Sky - Between Faron Sky and West Necluda Sky archipelago

- Between Faron Sky and West Necluda Sky archipelago South Hyrule Sky - Southwest of the Great Sky Island

- Southwest of the Great Sky Island Gerudo Sky - In the eastern corner of Gerudo Sky, towards Faron Sky

- In the eastern corner of Gerudo Sky, towards Faron Sky North Gerudo Sky - Above the Gerudo Summit in the Gerudo Highlands

For a visual checklist, each location is marked on the map screen below:

Here are all 12 Ancient Hyrulean Text locations. Don't forget Gerudo Sky down at the bottom!

Ancient Hyrulean Text rewards

As a reward for finding each stone tablet bearing Ancient Hyrulean text, Link receives 100 rupees for his trouble. This adds up to a grand total of 1200 rupees over the course of the quest, so nothing to sniff at!

An ample reward for finding all of the Ancient Hyrulean Text?

Once all of the locations have been pictured, as a final extra thank you, Link receives the Zonai Survey team fabric for his glider, which can be applied at Hateno Village for a new look.