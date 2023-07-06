Across the skies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are shrines that take on the form of crystal quests; unlike your typical shrine, these puzzles have you retrieving a crystal and returning it to a shrine to be able to actually unlock it. The Ukoojisi Shrine of West Necluda Sky is one of such quests.

As well as providing a change of pace from the indoor shrines across Hyrule, these crystal quests provide some important lessons in traversing between sky islands, so you need not miss out on the hidden secrets each archipelago hides away. So to help you take to the skies, here’s how to solve the West Necluda sky crystal quest and complete the Ukoojisi Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Ukoojisi Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ukoojisi Shrine is located in the West Necluda Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This archipelago is southeast of Great Sky Island.

The Ukoojisi Shrine is at coordinates 1467, -2168, 0585. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

To reach Ukoojisi Shrine, make your way to Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and send Link up into the sky. Then, glide towards the east, where you should find a small island with a lamp atop a pillar.

Glide east and over to this island. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

There’ll be a nearby Soldier Construct on a floating platform; kill him, and hop on the platform. There will also be two rockets here; attach one rocket at a time upright to the middle of the platform, then activate it to ascend. Do this until you run out of rockets.

Attach the rockets one at a time and use them to elevate the floating platform. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Glide over to the West Necluda Sky Archipelago islands to the east. When you land, head to the right of the island, where you’ll find the Ukoojisi Shrine. Activate the terminal to kick off the West Necluda Sky Crystal quest.

Activate the Ukoojisi Shrine to kick things off. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Much like the Gikaku Shrine and Jinodok Shrine, the shrine will then emit a beam of bright green light that will point towards the left. Our goal here is to seek out the crystal that the shrine is pointing towards, retrieve it, and then return it to the shrine.

Make your way to the push block in the middle of this island, near the Zonai Dispenser. Rotate it to face the small island east of the Ukoojisi Shrine shown below. Then launch Link towards the island.

Use the push block where Link is located to reach the island with the red map marker. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

Point the push block in this direction to launch Link towards the correct island. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

On this small island, you’ll have all the resources necessary to build a glider capable of taking us to the island where the crystal is hiding. Be sure to add as many batteries to it as possible.

Ride the glider over the island where the crystal is; follow the green beam of light towards it.

Build a glider like shown, and use it to reach the island where the crystal resides. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

When you arrive, cut down the wall of vines with a sharp weapon and press ahead inside. Inside the cave, press ahead and chop down more vines to finally be met with the crystal we need.

Now, all we need to do is build another glider, attach our crystal to it, and then glide on over to the Ukoojisi Shrine. Build a glider just like earlier, or reuse the one we just made if you didn’t send it flying away; make sure to attach more batteries, though.

Build a glider, attach a crystal, and make your way back to Ukoojisin Shrine. | Image credit: VG247 | Nintendo

With the glider built and crystal attached, return to Ukoojisi Shrine, following the green beam of light coming from the crystal as our guide.

Last, but not least, drop off the crystal at the Ukoojisi Shrine. The entrance to the shrine will now open and you’ll be able to go inside!

The chest inside will give you a Mighty Zonaite Shield, and you’ll also be able to grab a Light of Blessing.

