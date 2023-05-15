In the wild eastern corners of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , you can still find some pockets of civilization. One of them is Tarrey Town!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tarrey Town location

In Tears of the Kingdom, Tarrey Town is located in Lake Akkala in the northeastern corner of Hyrule:

Tarry Town is a great place to visit, even if it's out of the way!

The nearest Skyview Tower is Ulri Mountain. You can see the circular landmass with a single track attached to the mainland in the middle of the water before Tarrey Town is officially marked on the map, so it’s relatively easy to find once you know where you’re looking.

What’s in Tarrey Town?

Tarrey Town is home to some interesting NPCs in Tears of the Kingdom, as well as regular amenities like a shop and an inn.

First up, it’s where you will find the monster collector Kilton. He wants to educate the world about monsters and will have a quest for Link when Hudson Construction - who employ the sign guy Addison - have completed their current contract.

If you are yet to run into Koltin’s Bubbul Gem shop, he can point you in the right direction too.

The shop also has an eerie slant too. In its regular inventory it stocks Kilton’s special ingredient: Monster Extract. This allows Link to create all sorts of creations from a selection of monstrous recipes. Make sure you get the right mix though, otherwise the resulting meal will be useless!

Also, you can visit the Goron Pelison to break apart two items that have been attached with the Fuse power. It costs just 20 rupees and is very useful if you have accidentally used up some important resources.

On the western side of Tarrey Town you can find a rail ride which carries you down to the Hudson Construction Site. Here you can find a Device Dispenser, as well as a few Side Adventures to grab your attention.

In the middle of Tarrey Town you can also find a goddess statue to increase your maximum hearts and stamina.