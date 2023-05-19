You've finally cracked the 'Clues to the Sky' riddle that has been troubling us in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. So, now it's time for us to venture down into the long-forgotten reservoir that lies beneath the Zora Domain.

The Ancient Zora Waterworks has definitely seen better days, but that's fine. Down here, Link has some plumbing to do before venturing back up to the surface. Here's how to fix Ancient Zora Waterworks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to fix Ancient Zora Waterworks in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ancient Zora Waterworks feels like a mini temple. In here, there’ll be four pipes we need to unblock so that the water levels rise. We want the water levels in here to rise because ultimately, we’re aiming to get to the top of the big tower down here.

If you go down the stairs up ahead, the first pipe we need to unblock is on our right. All you need to do is hit the rocks with your hammer, and the water will rise.

Smash this pipe using a hammer.

Continue ahead until you reach a bunch of broken platforms. The next blocked pipe is to our left.

You can blast this pipe with Bomb Fruit, or go down and smash it with a hammer again.

If you have some Bomb Fruit to spare, you can simply fuse one of these to an arrow and fire that at the pipe. I, however, did not have any. So, I used Ultrahand to move a wooden plank in front of the blocked pipe. Then, I hit the pipe with my trusty hammer. Viola!

The water will now rise again. Go towards the large pipe in the east of the room, that has a small waterfall coming out of it.

We want to head inside the pipe, but climbing up to it is tricky given that the walls are slippy. You can use Ultrahand to attach a bunch of nearby wooden planks to one another, creating yourself a ramp up into the pipe.

Build a ramp to reach this large pipe.

Break the rocks inside this pipe with a hammer, and that’s three pipes unblocked. Go along the broken platforms to the northwest of the room, where there is another large pipe. To the left of it however is a smaller drainage pipe that Link can go inside of.

Now, we'll want to enter this unwelcome looking drainage pipe.

Walk through the pipes until you arrive at an area with various waterfalls. Look up to see a grate, and have Link use the Ascend ability to reach the top of it.

Ascend up through the grate.

Up top, there’ll be more rocks for us to smash. That’s also the final pipe dealt with! We can now head to the top of the tower in the middle of the Ancient Zora Waterworks, and interact with the pedestal there.

Interact with the pedestal in the centre of the waterworks!

Following the cutscene, you’ll have automatically been reunited with Sidon on the surface, and of course, someone in the sky is beckoning us to go and visit.

Jump into the waterfall up ahead to be spat out at Wellspring Island, among the skies. To continue our Zora Domain walkthrough, here's how to navigate Wellspring Island.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, do not forget to spend some time collecting Geoglyphs for Impa! On top of that, there are the Lucky Clover Gazette quests to be doing, and Addison needs help fixing some signs.