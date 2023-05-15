Throughout The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll regularly find yourself completing shrines. These are great for getting more heart containers and stamina, and often act as training for all the wild and unusual things Link will be doing during his Hyrulian adventure.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

Once you're used to taking to the sky and exploring, you might find the likes of the Ijo-o Shrine on a lone island in the sky. This shrine gives us a lesson in using our shields for more than just defence, and it's quite eye-opening just how much you can use Link's shield for. Without further ado, here's how to complete the Ijo-o Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Ijo-o Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To reach the Ijo-o Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll want to unlock the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower in the Hebra Region. It is just north of Rito Village.

Send Link up into the tower, and have him land on the West Hebra Sky Archipelago. You should be able to land on the small island where the stamp is on the below map.

Glide over to this island from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower.

From this island, there’ll be a small platform with a hot air balloon on it. Hit it with a weapon and the platform will slowly ascend. When it gets as high as it’ll go, have Link glide over to the island with the Ijo-o Shrine on it.

Hit the hot air balloon with a weapon to get it working.

I recommend doing this once you have Tulin’s Power of Wind to help, which you get after beating Colgera at the Wind Temple. That said, you can glide over without Tulin’s ability if you’ve some extra stamina instead to climb the side of the island.

Once in the Ijo-o Shrine, there’ll be a Soldier Construct with a Flame Emitter Shield on your right. Kill him and steal his shield.

Use the shield on the large block of ice blocking the doorway to melt it.

Use the Soldier Construct's Flame Emitter Shield to melt the block of ice.

In the second room, kill the Soldier Construct on your left and steal his shield again. Use this Stone Slab shield to protect Link from the fire here, and make your way to the next room.

Use the Soldier Construct's Stone Slab Shield to make your way past the fire.

In the next room, kill the Soldier Construct so that he doesn’t get in the way. Then, we want to attach one of the missiles lying around to one of Link’s shields using the Fuse ability. There are Rusty Shield’s to the left of the room to use, if you don’t have a spare.

Fuse a missile to Link's shield, and then use the shield to send yourself up.

The Missile Shield will propel Link into the air upon use, and you can then glide over to the Ijo-o Shrine exit.

How to get the Ijo-o Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After having melted the first block of ice in Ijo-o Shrine, there’ll be another block of ice in the second room to your right.

This chest is obscured by another block of ice that we can melt.

Use the Flame Emitter Shield to melt the ice and reveal a chest. This chest will contain five arrows.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at our guide to getting more Rupees, as well as how to make the most of Zonai devices.