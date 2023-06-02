At this point in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll have completed all four Regional Phenomena, and kicked off the hunt for the 'Fifth Sage' that Purah keeps talking about. This means solving some more ruins-related riddles and venturing high and low in search of some Zonai Relics.

After having discovered the Secret of the Ring Ruins, Tauro will believe that Faron Zonai Ruins is where we need to head next, so let's get going. Here's where to find the Faron Zonai Ruins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Faron Zonai Ruins in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A new marker on your map will appear now over at Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. So, make your way over there.

Here's where you'll find Popla Foothills Skyview Tower, with Dracozu Lake to the south.

From here, make your way south east towards Dracozu Lake. You specifically want to head to towards a campsite at the top of the lake around 0945, -2529, 0009.

This is where you'll find Tauro at the Faron Zonai Ruins.

There’ll be a note from Tauro at the campsite, with the man himself being in some ruins just ahead.

Speak with Tauro, who will translate the riddle here.

Tauro will decipher a mural that is telling us to “Wear the electric garb hidden at long-necked dragons along the wide-mouthed forest serpent. Offer a Zonai charge to the altar at the tail.”

While this sounds like gibberish to any Zelda outsider, what it is telling us is to do is wear a specific piece of equipment, then offer a Zonai charge up to a serpent-shaped altar at the tail-end of the lake. Sounds simple enough, right?

Go and open the chest that Tauro points out. In here, you’ll find a Charged Shirt. This is the first part of electric garb from the riddle, so equip it! We still have two more Charged pieces of armor to grab before we can visit any altars, though.

Now, we essentially want to head south west scale along the rest of the river, looking for any other small rooms. You’ll find two openings along the way with chests inside, bagging us two more Charged pieces of armor.

The rooms are quite noticeable given the bright white lamps in their entryways.

This room can be found at 0985, -2691, 0007. Break the door with Yunobo or Bomb Fruit.

This room is then found at 0976, -2796, 0006. Destroy the vines with a sharp weapon.

Continue making your way to the tail-end of the lake, where you will find an altar at 0687, -2744, 0014. With all three pieces of the Charged armor set equipped, place a Zonai charge at the altar.

Drop a Zonai charge from your inventory down on this altar.

A small cutscene will play out, and the Thunderhead Isles up in the sky will be revealed to Link. Guess where we're going next?

Continue our story walkthrough with how to clear the Thunderhead Isles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

