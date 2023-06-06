Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ganon’s Horse Location and how to tame

As you adventure across Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll soon find that sprinting and climbing everywhere isn’t the best means of transport. You can build plenty of cars, gliders, and God knows what else, but sometimes, a trusty steed is all we need.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube

What's the best Zelda clone?

You can choose from any horse in Hyrule, but there are some special horses to keep an eye out for. One of them being the steed of our unruly foe, Ganon’s Horse. Without further ado, here’s how to get Ganon’s Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Ganon’s Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Where can we actually find Ganon’s Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? This steed is hiding away on Hyrule’s coast.

You'll find Ganon's Horse where my cursor is on this map.

This particular steed can be found south of Hateno Village. Near the coast between Hateno Beach and Deepback Bay, you’ll find Ganon’s Horse and its friends roaming around the grass.

How to tame Ganon’s Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ganon’s Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is quite the stallion. Much like the Great White Stallion you can tame, Ganon’s Horse is much bigger than its friends, and also possesses the same stats.

They’ve a maximum strength stat and a Wild temperament, and their only downfall is that they can be quite slow. You won't be able to change it's stats with the Horse God, either.

To tame this horse, you’ll want to prepare your stamina; you’ll need multiple stamina upgrades or plenty of stamina-regenerating meals to hand.

When you approach the horse, be as stealthy as possible. If you’ve a few stealth elixirs to hand, these will work a treat.

Once close enough to Ganon’s Horse, mount it and repeatedly soothe it until it calms. This is where our stamina comes in, as this horse takes a lot of soothing. You'll essentially want two full stamina wheels, or plenty of ways to regenerate your stamina during this process.

With Ganon’s Horse calmed down, you can trot back to the nearest stable and register the horse. Then, you’ll be able to board and take out the horse from any of the stable locations around Hyrule.

You'll need to travel from the purple pin - where Ganon's Horse is - over to the yellow pin where the Dueling Peaks Stable is.

The nearest stable to Ganon’s Horse can be quite the trek, though. It’s worth making your around Camphor Pond, Cliffs of Quince, and the Ash Swamp over to Dueling Peaks Stable. There is a path from Hateno to here, and is our safest bet!

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to go about taming Zelda’s Golden Horse, too! While you’re at it, pay a visit to the likes of Koltin to use your Bubbul Gems, and Hestu to use up your Korok Seeds.