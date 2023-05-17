Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zelda's Golden Horse quest

In the snowy landscape of Hyrule’s frozen north in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the handlers at Snowfield Stable are holding onto something very special for Princess Zelda.

She entrusted them with the care of a magnificent golden horse - the only problem is that it’s bolted. Following up on the story for the Lucky Clover Gazette, Link and Penn set out to find the creature before something terrible happens.

Zelda’s Golden Horse gives you an early chance to add one of the best horses in Tears of the Kingdom to your stable, with strong stats and a unique look to flex on passers-by. While there are other options available to you, it’s easily one of the best early game choices and well worth the time to track down.

But while there are parts of this quest that are potentially intimidating, there’s nothing stopping you from completing it almost immediately on your adventure. Here’s what to do!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

Where to find the Golden Horse

Zelda's Golden Horse has wandered further north than you might expect!

After speaking with Penn, make your way north into the Tabantha Tundra. The Golden Horse’s location is shown on the map screen above.

Making your way to this location takes you past a fearsome three-headed Gleeok, one of the toughest enemies around.

You do not have to defeat the Gleeok to find the Golden Horse! In fact, I would heavily recommend not engaging the Gleeok at all, since you’re only going to have a bad time. Most of its attacks will likely zap your health in one hit while your pitiful retaliations barely tickle.

As you approach the Golden Horse’s location, climb up on top of the ruined pillars. This will allow you to glide down onto the Golden Horse’s back silently so it doesn’t run away!

When you land on its back, mash the “L” button to soothe the mare and then ride it back to the stable.

On your return, speak to Penn and the quest will resolve. Since the horse has taken a liking to you, it’s yours to keep!