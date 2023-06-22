When you reach the Gerudo Canyon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll be warned of the sand shroud looming over the region, as well as the exceptional temperatures. During the day, it’s blistering hot, and during the night, it’s unbearably cold. So, you’ll want the right armor to keep your Heart Containers intact.

You should, hopefully, already have the Snowquill armor set to keep you warm during the night. During the day, however, you’ll want to grab the Desert Voe armor set to keep you cool, which we can grab while in Gerudo. Without further ado, here’s how to get the Desert Voe armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Desert Voe armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Desert Voe armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is made up of the Desert Voe headband, Desert Voe spaulder, and Desert Voe trousers.

Wearing one piece of the set will grant you some heat resistance, but not enough to protect you from the sun across Gerudo; you’ll need to wear at least two pieces to be safe from the rays, but three pieces are best.

If you have the entire Desert Voe set equipped, you’ll get another neat buff on top of heat resistance if you upgrade the set enough at a Great Fairy Fountain, and that’s shock resistance. How convenient! Now, let’s go track down the Desert Voe armor.

How to get the Desert Voe headband in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you make your way into the Gerudo Canyon after an interrogation from a Gerudo NPC, you’ll begin heading straight through the sand shroud. Soon enough, you should come to the Kara Kara Bazaar marked on the map below, with the Mayatat Shrine beside it.

The Kara Kara Bazaar is at the coordinates -3276, -2527, 0024.

There’ll be a few tents here selling particular items, but you want to head to the tent that is selling armor. Speak with the NPC here, and they’ll sell you the Desert Voe headband for 450 Rupees, before mumbling on about a secret shop near Fashion Passion in Gerudo Town.

This headband will set you back 450 Rupees.

How to get the Desert Voe spaulder and trousers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Continue on your journey through Gerudo, leaving Kara Kara Bazaar and pressing on through the sand shroud to Gerudo Town. Gerudo Town also has the Soryotanog Shrine, which you should grab for fast travel purposes!

Gerudo Town is at the coordinates -3786, -2863, 0043.

That said, before you continue, make sure you have your pockets lined with at least 1950 Rupees, as you’ll need these to purchase the rest of the Desert Voe armor set.

Enter Gerudo Town and look to your left. This is where Fashion Passion is, but of course, it’s inside is only accessible to a few, and we’re about to be one of them. Climb up the storefront wall, and look down the waterfall to the left of the shop.

Beneath this waterfall is a small hole we can jump in.

Beneath this small waterfall, shown above, is a hole in the ground. Jump inside, where you’ll land in water. Fortunately, the water is shallow enough for Link to walk through it.

Just up ahead, you’ll see a destroyable rock to your left. Destroy it using a hammer weapon, Bomb Fruit, or Yunobo’s charge ability, and head on inside. The path ahead is straight-forward, but will consist of more and more rocks that we need to break, so press ahead and get smashing.

You should eventually come to a left-turn that isn’t blocked my rocks, with a waterfall up ahead. Do not go through this opening, as you’ll end up back where you started.

When you reach this opening, do not go through it.

Instead of going through the opening, turn around to face the pillars right beside it. What you now want to do is Ascend while in the middle of all the pillars, as shown below.

Ascend here.

After you Ascend, you’ll arrive up in Fashion Passion, which was secretly open for business all along.

You’ll then be able to buy the Desert Voe spaulder for 1300 Rupees, with the Desert Voe trousers setting you back 650 Rupees. It’s quite the price, but well worth it for keeping Link safe in sweltering heat.

The Desert Voe trousers cost 650 Rupees.

The Desert Voe spaulder will set you back 1300 Rupees.

There will also be a door at the back of the shop, blocked by a crate, that we can use to enter and exit the shop in future!

