The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is full of shrines that Link must complete to gain more Heart and Stamina Containers. These help massively with both traversing and surviving around Hyrule, and the shrines themselves will teach Link new skills to use during his adventure.

The Joku-usin Shrine is a combat-focused shrine which will help us with using electricity in combat while navigating the Thunderhead Isles. Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Joku-usin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Joku-usin Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First, you need to get to the Joku-usin Shrine, which is up in Thunderhead Isles.

If you haven’t already visited it, I highly recommend waiting until after completing the four Regional Phenomena. After this, Purah will send you to the Ring Ruins in Kakariko Village, where you’ll then be sent to the Zonai Ruins in Faron.

It is our work at the Zonai Ruins that actually reveals the Thunderhead Isles to begin with. Once they’re revealed, you can make your way up there from Popla Foothills Skyview Tower.

Here's where the Joku-usin Shrine is located.

Navigate the sky islands using our guide to the Thunderhead Isles, which details everything you need to do to reach the Joku-usin Shrine, the later Joku-u Shrine here, and anything else you need to wrap up while you’re up here.

Once you reach the Joku-usin Shrine, head inside, where you will be stripped of all your equipment. Ahead of Link will be five Soldier Constructs and one Soldier Construct III; we need to kill all six enemies to be able to exit the shrine.

There are three Shock Fruits here, don't forget to grab them!

To your left will be two sticks that Link can grab. There will also be some Shock Fruit around the area, which will come in handy.

First things first, though, run to the opposite end of the room and up the ladder. There is a Shock-Emitter Zonai Device here that we can fuse to one of our sticks; we now have a powerful weapon to take down the first few Soldier Constructs with.

See that yellow light up above the Soldier Construct? That's the Shock Emitter we want to fuse to our small stick.

After this, I recommend going up to those guys on the tall pillars firing arrows at you. Kill them and get a bow! The Soldier Constructs also won’t follow you up here, but they will throw rocks at you.

When you also eventually manage to take down one of the Soldier Constructs with a bow, you can fuse the Shock Fruit to your arrows and use these to tackle Constructs from a distance. One of the Soldier Constructs on the ground will also have a second Shock-Emitter Club we can use, too.

I'd used up the Shock Fruit at this point, but fuse them to your arrows to take out the standard Soldier Constructs in a single hit.

After clearing a couple of enemies, you can fuse their materials to your sticks when you’re running low on Shock Fruit, or if the Shock-Emitter club breaks before you finish the job.

With all six Soldier Constructs dead, the exit to the Joku-usin Shrine will open. You can then open the chest here to retrieve an Electro Elixir, and grab your Light of Blessing!

With all six Soldier Constructs dead, the exit to the Joku-usin Shrine will open. You can then open the chest here to retrieve an Electro Elixir, and grab your Light of Blessing!