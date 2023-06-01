Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Great White Stallion location and how to tame

The The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Great White Stallion is a unique horse roaming the wilds of Hyrule, and while he might not be suitable for every situation, he’s pretty handy to have around.

The Great White Stallion is a hefty beast with more HP than your average equine companion, but that substance comes at a cost.

He’s incredibly slow.

Tears of the Kingdom Great White Stallion

Tears of the Kingdom Great White Stallion location

The Great White Stallion calls Faron its home, specifically the secluded valley in the Ibara Butte, east of the Lake of the Horse God. It’s slightly west of the Highlands Stable, and you can get there from the Popla Hills Skyview Tower if you have two or more stamina elixirs.

I recommend landing or climbing to the spot shown below, on the northern edge of the valley. You’ll find a few Endura Carrots growing there, and you’ll need them for what comes next.

The Great White Stallion doesn’t naturally go past the Horse God Bridge or the two explorers there, though it might run past its usual haunt if you try taming it and fail.

How to tame the Great White Stallion

Taming the Great White Stallion involves the same process as taming any other horse, though with a slightly more intense twist. Approach the stallion from behind, press “A” when prompted, and keep pressing the “L” button to make Link calm the horse. Link loses stamina in the process, and the horse bucks him off when his stamina runs out.

The Great White Stallion has quite a bit of stamina himself. It’ll take roughly two of Link’s full stamina wheels to tame the beast, though you can pause the game and eat or drink a meal to replenish stamina.

If you cook those Endura Carrots from the hillside, the resulting meal gives you a full extra stamina wheel. You can cook Restless Crickets to restore stamina or Tireless Frogs to get extra stamina. You could just buy a Malanya bun from East Akkala Stable or sleep in the Rito featherbed in Rito Village.

In short, there’s no shortage of ways to get the stamina you need to tame the horse.

Once you do tame the Great White Stallion, trot along to the Lakeside Stable where you can register him, board him, or both.

Is the Great White Stallion worth it?

Whether the stallion is worth the trouble depends on what you want him for. The Great White Stallion has exceptional strength, but middling-to-poor speed, no stamina, and no pull stat. If you’re hoping that horsey heft can help you pull some massive creation along, thing again. The stats are fixed, too, so no amount of whinnying at the Horse God will change them.

That means the Great White Stallion is primarily suited to combat situations, or more specifically, combat situations where you don’t need to move too quickly. The strength stat means he has exceptionally high health, so he can take a few hits before running into problems. Consider using the Great White Stallion for the regional battle quests where Link helps the locals deal with organized bands of monster militia fighters.

Just don’t expect to outfit the stallion with any fancy bridles. He’s too big for your average horsewear.

If you need some extra help, we've also got handy guides on how to get the Master Sword and Tears of the Kingdom Memories.