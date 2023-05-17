Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gourmets gone Missing - Hylian Rice

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s trouble brewing in the usually idyllic surroundings of the Riverside stable. A group of world-renowned chefs were supposed to be rolling through, but have disappeared somewhere along the way.

It’s up to the newshound sleuths, Link and Penn of the Lucky Clover Gazette, to get to the bottom of the disappearance and see the group of gourmets home safe.

To find this quest, go to the southeast of Central Hyrule. The closest fast travel point is Sahasra Skyview Tower.

Where to find the missing gourmets

As you approach the stable, speak to Penn where he’s perched next to the river. He points you in the direction of Gotter, the stable chef, who’s expecting the arrival of the group of gourmets.

He says that they were supposed to come across Owlan Bridge nearby, so that’s a good place to start.

Cross the river and head into the forest to find the Gourmets!

To find where the gourmets made camp, head to the location marked on the map above, across the river from the stable.

Speak to the passed out man and he will direct to the notebook by the cooking pot. It tells of a recipe of raw meat, Hylian rice and rock salt to make a meat and rice bowl.

If you have the ingredients to hand, cook them up! But otherwise, head off to collect them. Raw meat and rock salt are easy, they’re dropped by regular wildlife like boars and outcrops of mineable rocks respectively.

The only one that could pose a problem is Hylian rice.

Where to find Hylian Rice

The only ingredient in Zelda’s recipe you probably don’t have is Hylian Rice. However, it’s actually quite easy to get some without much travel.

Hylian Rice is commonly stocked in a lot of different general stores, and you only need a single serving to complete this quest.

Usefully for your current predicament, the wandering merchant Beedle has Hylian Rice. Find him back at Riverside Stable, grab some rice, and return to the camp to start cooking!

With the rice balls prepared to perfection, speak to the famished gourmet and hand over the tasty meal. The wafting aromas will draw in the rest of the party and they will share the dish between them.

Revitalized, the group set off to finish their journey, and Penn appears to congratulate Link for another job well done!