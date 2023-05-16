Across The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are dozens upon dozens of shrines for Link to complete. Completing shrines is key to acquiring more heart containers and stamina for our brave adventurer, and they’re also useful training sessions.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

The Ishodag Shrine in Hyrule Field gives Link a training sessions in using the Fan Zonai Devices, and what different uses they can have. Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Ishodag Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Ishodag Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ishodag Shrine should hopefully be one of the earliest shrines that you come across in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s located in Hyrule Field, and can be found just west of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

Here's where to find the Ishodag Shrine.

You can go up Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and simply land by the Shrine, or you can run on over if you fancy collecting some materials along the way.

In the first room of the Ishodag Shrine, grab the Fan Zonai Device and place it upright beside the wall. Link can then hit it with a weapon to activate it.

Turn on the fan and stand on top, then glide.

Stand on top of the fan and get out your glider to then reach the next area of the shrine.

In this area, you’ll find another Fan Zonai Device and a plank of wood. Place the plank of wood flat in the water, and attach the fan to the back of it, as shown below.

Attach the fan to the wooden plank to form a boat.

Hit the fan with a weapon to get it working, and Link can then sail to the other side of the room.

In the third and final area of the shrine, you’ll want to attach both the nearby Fan Zonai Devices to the underneath of the metal platform.

To get this platform to the exit, attach two fans to the bottom of it.

Have Link hop inside the platform and hit the fans using your bow and arrow. The platform will then ascend, dropping Link off at the end of the Ishodag Shrine. Retrieve your Light of Blessing and onto the next shrine!

How to get the Ishodag Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the third area of the Ishodag Shrine, there’ll be a platform in front of you, and two Fan Zonai Devices. On the right will be a seesaw mechanism with a chest on top of it.

Using the Ultrahand ability, attach one of the fans to the underneath of the seesaw, as far to the right as possible.

Attach one fan to the underneath of the seesaw, and glide up to the chest using the second fan.

Link can then use the second fan by positioning it next to the platform and gliding off the top of it. Open the chest and viola, you’ll be given a shiny opal.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at our guide to making money and what you should sell. In addition, check out our story walkthrough to see where you should be going next, and what Amiibo’s will unlock for you!