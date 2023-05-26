So, you've powered the four batteries scattered across the Lightning Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As a result, the platform where the Zonai terminal lives can now reach the seventh floor of the temple, where our insect friend from earlier is hiding.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's the best Zelda clone?

This ghastly insect, otherwise known as Queen Gibdo, is back for more. If we want to wrap up our time in Gerudo, we're going to have to beat her, too. Boo. Without further ado, here's how to beat Queen Gibdo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to beat Queen Gibdo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll have fought with Queen Gibdo for a short while before entering the Lightning Temple, so we know what we’re in for here. If you're looking for help with the pre-temple fight, check out the beginning of our Lightning Temple guide.

The first phase of the fight plays out the same as our earlier battle. If Queen Gibdo is on her hind legs, just run away. She’ll either begin to fire a beam of sand at you, or come stomping at you. The latter attack is devastating, too.

If she begins to flap her wings, you’ll also want to avoid her line of sight as she’ll begin to hurl tornadoes at Link.

To damage her, you’ll want to use Riju’s lightning ability to melt away her ‘armor’, and then go in for physical attacks. If you don’t fancy getting too close to this boss (I wanted to be as far away from her stomps as possible), using arrows with Chu Chu Jelly or Keese Eyes is a slower but viable way to tackle the first phase of this fight.

When Queen Gibdo has been attacked enough, they'll be stunned; go hit them!

When half of Queen Gibdo’s health is depleted, she’ll enter her second phase. This is where things begin to get a little different, and the various pink hives around the room will also be activated. These will begin to spawn Gibdo, so we want to destroy them using Riju’s lightning as quickly as possible.

When these hives are destroyed, light will pour into the arena; lure any Gibdo’s into the light and the sunshine will take care of them for you, so you can preserve some arrows. You'll still want to keep an eye out for Queen Gibdo's attacks, though. I found Sidon's shield really useful here for protecting me from some near-deaths. He also, somehow, tanked a few hits for me; I'm not sure if he's supposed to do that, but I appreciate it nonetheless.

As for Queen Gibdo’s attacks, these remain the same. The only difference is that Queen Gibdo has decided to actually use her wings now, and will be a lot more mobile as a result. The way we should attack Queen Gibdo is the same, though; use Riju’s lightning ability and wail away at the insect when we can.

Deestroy these hives as quickly as possible and lure enemies into it.

I recommend playing this fight relatively safe, trying to keep up with Queen Gibdo while also not being too close, as her attacks are quite brutal. Make sure to have plenty of health-regenerating meals to hand, and don’t forget that we can use our other summons during this fight, too.

Sidon’s power of water will give us a brief shield that we can then unleash as a water attack, and Yunobo’s charge ability is also capable of melting away Queen Gibdo’s armor. These are pretty useful to use while waiting for Riju’s ability to charge, and one way of not letting Queen Gibdo have a break.

Once Queen Gibdo is taken care of, you can grab a shiny new Heart Container, and will have unlocked Riju’s power of lightning to use wherever and whenever. The sand shroud across Gerudo will have now finally cleared, too.

Up next, and provided you’ve now completed all four Regional Phenomena, we’ll be heading back to Lookout Landing to speak with Purah again. We’ll have more on that soon, so stay tuned!

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, make sure you have collected all 15 Skyview Towers, and helped Impa track down the Geoglyphs. Also, check out how to use your Bubbul gems, too!