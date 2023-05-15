If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to complete the Oromuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A launching device... also known as a lesson in explosive projectiles.

Link enters the Oromuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Across The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are too many shrines to sit and count. For Link to be as powerful as he can be during his adventure across Hyrule and the skies above it, players are going to be spending a lot of time solving the puzzles that these shrines stow away inside.

Ultimately, the Oromuwak Shrine is one of the more fun shrines to complete, letting us play around with missiles to our hearts content! So, without further ado, here’s how to complete the Orumuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Oromuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll find the Oromuwak Shrine just southeast of the Lucky Clover Gazette stable. It is directly north of the Kolami Bridge, atop a mountain that is covered in thorns. To get there, you can easily scale the small mountain that the shrine sits on top of, and can jump between the thorns to reach its entrance.

The map shows the location of Oromuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Here's where to find the Oromuwak Shrine.

In the first room of the map, you’ll find two missiles on Link’s right, and a glowing orange target to the left.

Pick up one of the missiles and position it on the slope in front of the target. When you’re ready, hit it with a weapon to launch it at the target, which should then glow green.

Link puts a missile on a slope that is facing a target in the Oromuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Pick the missile up or use Ultrahand to position it on this slope.

This will open the gate into the next room. In the next room is a minecart and some tracks. To get the minecart to go up these tracks, we’ll need to go back into the first room and bring the missiles into the new room.

Use Link’s Ultrahand ability to then attach a missile to either side of the minecart, and then position the minecart on the tracks. Have Link hop into the cart and hit the missiles with a weapon to get things moving.

Link attaches two missiles to a minecart in the Oromuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Attach missiles to either side of the minecart and hop in. Be prepared to go flying!

You’ll now arrive on the second floor, which has three slopes with a missile attached to each. There are also a few more minecarts lying around.

All we need to do here is what we’ve just done; use Ultrahand to attach two missiles to either side of the minecart, facing our exit. Then, position the minecart on one of the three slopes, and have Link hop in.

Link attaches two missiles to a minecart in the Oromuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
More of what we just did, but we've no mine tracks to keep us sturdy!

Hit the missiles once more and viola. You’ll have arrived at the Goddess Statue, and can retrieve your Light of Blessing!

Where to find the Oromuwak Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the final area of the Oromuwak Shrine, where the three slopes and missiles reside, there’s a platform above you in the right corner.

Link looks at a platform with a chest on it in the Oromuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Attach a missile to Link's shield and send yourself flying up there!

There’s a third, spare rocket here for a reason! Use the Fuse ability to attach the missile to one of Link’s shields, and then use it to fire Link up to the platform.

Open the chest and you’ll be in receipt of a shiny ruby.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

