The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a bunch of different armor sets to collect, and some of them make Link look super badass. One of these sets is the Ember armor, which glows vibrant red while Link is exploring warmer climates across Hyrule.

Not only does it adorn Link with horns, but it also provides him a pretty nice buff when exploring the hotter areas of the map, like Gerudo Town and Goron City. So, here’s how to get the Ember Amor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Ember Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ember armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom consists of three pieces of gear; the Ember Headdress, Ember Shirt, and Ember Trousers.

With the whole Ember armor set equipped, Link will get a boost to his attacks during hot weather. If you upgrade the armor enough at a Great Fairy Fountain, Link will then get a boost to his charged attacks during hot weather, too.

Each piece of the Ember armor is hidden in caves surrounding Goron City. So, here’s where you’ll find all of them!

How to get the Ember Headdress in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ember Headress is located in the Yunobo HQ South Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll find this cave just slightly north of Goron City, and beside Yunobo HQ.

Yunobo HQ South Cave is at the coordinates 1711, 2751, 0402.

You will also need at least one piece of the Flamebreaker Guard armor to enter the cave, as the temperature inside the cave is very hot.

When you reach the Yunobo HQ South Cave, head inside and kill the Horriblin. Then, destroy the breakable rock using Bomb Fruit, a hammer, or Yunobo’s charge ability.

Destroy this rock and continue on.

There will be a Zonai car sat waiting for Link. You’ll want to use Ultrahand to attach the two missing wheels to it, and drag it over to the big pool of lava. Then, we’re ready to go.

Attach the two wheels to this car, and then use it to ride across the lava safely

On the other side of the pool of lava, you’ll find an altar with a chest containing the Ember Headdress!

How to get the Ember Shirt in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ember Shirt is found in the Goronbi River Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is south of Goron City, and marked on the below map.

You’ll find the Goronbi River Cave at coordinates 1419, 2104, 0286.

Like the Yunobo HQ South Cave, you’ll want to keep your Flamebreaker Guard armor equipped in the Goronbi River Cave too.

Head on inside and kill the Horriblin. When you approach the lava, use Ultrahand to grab the slabs of rock that fall down from it, and use them to create a bridge across, and then use this bridge to reach the platform over to the right, where the rock slabs are coming from.

Use the slabs of rock and Ultrahand to build a bridge across the lava.

In the next area is more lava, and we'll need to build another bridge using rock slabs, while also avoiding the lava falling from the ceiling.

Make another bridge!

Up ahead will be a Fire Like. Kill this as quickly as possible, and retrieve your bridge. You can now use one of the rock slabs to float across the next portion of lava, on our right.

Use a rock slab as a raft.

Jump off the raft to the right and clamber up into the opening here to find the altar with the chest containing the Ember Shirt.

Climb up to this opening and the chest will be just up ahead.

How to get the Ember Trousers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ember Trousers are located in the Cephla Lake Cave in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is to the east of Goron City, north of the Foothill Stable. The entrance of the cave has a fire and tent outside of it, and is just behind the Kisinona Shrine.

The Cephla Lake Cave is at coordinates 2596, 1326, 0151.

This cave is quite a surprise, as you’ll find the entire place covered in chests. Although, most of them only contain a single Green Rupee, which sucks. Now, you can open all of the chests until you find the Ember Trousers, or you can ask for help.

Feed this good boy lots of food, and he'll point out the chest you need to open.

There is a dog outside of the Cephla Lake Cave. Keep dropping meat and fruits for him, and soon enough, he will very kindly come into the cave with you and point out the chest containing the Ember Trousers.

Retrieve this chest using Ultrahand.

Voila! Open the chest and the Ember Trousers are all yours.

