The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is packed to the brim with shrines, and these are what you'll often find yourself completing as you explore Hyrule and the skies above it. They're a great way of learning new ways to use Link's abilities, and of course, for gaining more heart containers and stamina.

If you've ventured over to Rito Village, taking to the skies should be no problem for you whatsoever. You might've also encountered a shrine or two during your quest to reach the big cloud over the Hebra region, too. One of these is the Mayaumekis Shrine, which is full of explosives! So, here's how to complete the Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is up among the Rising Island Chain. If you are yet to visit the Wind Temple, I’d make a quick stop off at Rito Village and kick off the story quest there, or else venturing up and into the skies will be impossible.

The Rito Village quest will send you across the sky islands as it is, so it’s best to visit the Mayaumekis Shrine during that quest, or afterwards!

When you’re ready, the Mayaumekis Shrine is found on a small island below the Wind Temple. You can teleport to the Wind Temple and bravely jump off one of its west wings to easily dive onto the island where the shrine resides.

Dive off the Wind Temple to get here!

The Mayaumekis Shrine is some additional flight training for your ascent among the sky islands. There’s a lot of jumping around!

Link will be locked in the first room. Through the gate and to the right is a glowing yellow pillar. Hit this through the iron bars using an arrow to activate it, and the gate will unlock.

Use your bow and arrow on this switch to unlock the gate beside it.

Go up the stairs and kill the Soldier Construct. Then, jump onto the airship. The tops of these airships are just big trampolines for Link to jump on and glide from, and we’ll be hopping on a few of them.

Make your way to the next platform, and jump off the second trampoline.

Instead of aiming for the platform ahead, aim for the moving airship. This trampoline will give Link the height he needs to reach the platform above.

More bouncing.

Now, jump on the trampoline that is beside the golden platform.

While in the air, look to your right. There’ll be another glowing switch through the bars here. Have Link whip out his bow and arrow to fire at it. This will unlock a nearby gate.

Fire an arrow at this switch to unlock the gate leading to the exit.

Now, we want to hop over from this trampoline to the one below the gate that just opened.

Bounce on this platform, and you'll then be able to glide over to the exit.

Bounce up through the gate, and glide on over to the exit to retrieve your Light of Blessing!

How to get the Mayaumekis Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Mayaumekis Shrine chest can be found on a small platform in the leftmost corner of the room.

We can glide over to this platform by using the moving airship in the middle of the room. Link needs to dive onto this particular airship when it is closest to the platform with the chest, or he may not make the glide over.

Hop onto this airship when it is towards the left of the room, and then glide over to the platform pictured below.

Glide over to the chest using the moving airship in the middle of the room.

This chest will contain ten arrows.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at the Ijo-o Shrine which is also among the sky islands. We've also a handy guide on where to find every Skyview Tower to reveal the map, and what items you should be selling to make money, too.