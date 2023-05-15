If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to complete the Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Airships that double up as trampolines? Say no more.

The Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Nintendo
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is packed to the brim with shrines, and these are what you'll often find yourself completing as you explore Hyrule and the skies above it. They're a great way of learning new ways to use Link's abilities, and of course, for gaining more heart containers and stamina.

What's the best Zelda clone?

If you've ventured over to Rito Village, taking to the skies should be no problem for you whatsoever. You might've also encountered a shrine or two during your quest to reach the big cloud over the Hebra region, too. One of these is the Mayaumekis Shrine, which is full of explosives! So, here's how to complete the Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Mayaumekis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is up among the Rising Island Chain. If you are yet to visit the Wind Temple, I’d make a quick stop off at Rito Village and kick off the story quest there, or else venturing up and into the skies will be impossible.

The Rito Village quest will send you across the sky islands as it is, so it’s best to visit the Mayaumekis Shrine during that quest, or afterwards!

When you’re ready, the Mayaumekis Shrine is found on a small island below the Wind Temple. You can teleport to the Wind Temple and bravely jump off one of its west wings to easily dive onto the island where the shrine resides.

A map of the Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Dive off the Wind Temple to get here!

The Mayaumekis Shrine is some additional flight training for your ascent among the sky islands. There’s a lot of jumping around!

Link will be locked in the first room. Through the gate and to the right is a glowing yellow pillar. Hit this through the iron bars using an arrow to activate it, and the gate will unlock.

Link aims his arrow at a switch in the Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Use your bow and arrow on this switch to unlock the gate beside it.

Go up the stairs and kill the Soldier Construct. Then, jump onto the airship. The tops of these airships are just big trampolines for Link to jump on and glide from, and we’ll be hopping on a few of them.

Link faces an airship in the Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Bounce.

Make your way to the next platform, and jump off the second trampoline.

Instead of aiming for the platform ahead, aim for the moving airship. This trampoline will give Link the height he needs to reach the platform above.

Link glides over towards a moving airship in the Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
More bouncing.

Now, jump on the trampoline that is beside the golden platform.

While in the air, look to your right. There’ll be another glowing switch through the bars here. Have Link whip out his bow and arrow to fire at it. This will unlock a nearby gate.

Link aims his arrow at a switch in the Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Fire an arrow at this switch to unlock the gate leading to the exit.

Now, we want to hop over from this trampoline to the one below the gate that just opened.

Link jumps on an airship in the Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Bounce on this platform, and you'll then be able to glide over to the exit.

Bounce up through the gate, and glide on over to the exit to retrieve your Light of Blessing!

How to get the Mayaumekis Shrine chest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Mayaumekis Shrine chest can be found on a small platform in the leftmost corner of the room.

We can glide over to this platform by using the moving airship in the middle of the room. Link needs to dive onto this particular airship when it is closest to the platform with the chest, or he may not make the glide over.

Hop onto this airship when it is towards the left of the room, and then glide over to the platform pictured below.

Link glides toward a platform with a chest on it in the Mayaumekis Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Glide over to the chest using the moving airship in the middle of the room.

This chest will contain ten arrows.

For more on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, take a look at the Ijo-o Shrine which is also among the sky islands. We've also a handy guide on where to find every Skyview Tower to reveal the map, and what items you should be selling to make money, too.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch